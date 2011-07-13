Obituary: Phyllis E. Barrett

Phyllis E. Barrett, 87, of Delray Beach, Florida, formerly of New York City and Shelter Island, died peacefully on Friday July 1, 2011.

Miss Barrett was born November 21, 1923 in Brooklyn to the late Phillip A. Barrett and Eleanor J. Hagen. She graduated from The Berkeley Institute, a girls school that traces its origins back to 1883 and is known today as the Berkeley Carroll School.

Early in her career she joined Andrew Weir Commodities in New York City. There she rose to the position of executive vice president for trading, the first woman in the commodities industry to hold that position. She retired in 1988 and moved to Florida.

Ms. Barrett was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Delray Beach and the Delray Beach Club. She was an ardent supporter of the Bethesda Hospital Foundation.

She is survived by her aunt, Elsie Young of Delray Beach, and three cousins: Margaret Schumann Pahoulis of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Amy Marcinka of Holbrook; and Elizabeth Brumfield of California.

Services were held on Thursday, July 7, in the Remembrance Chapel at Boca Raton Mausoleum in Boca Raton, Florida.

The family has requested that donations in Miss Barrett’s memory be made to the Shelter Island Historical Society, P.O. Box 847, Shelter Island, NY 11964; or the Shelter Island Fire Department, P.O. Box 613, Shelter Island, NY 11964.