Obituary: Patricia Talt Kett

Patricia Talt Kett passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2011 at home in Somers, New York after a short illness. She spent her time between Shelter Island, Somers and Stuart, Florida.

Pat was a graduate of Fordham University College of Pharmacy. Her professional career included the ownership of her own pharmacy in Peekskill, New York, teaching pharmacy law at the Albany College of Pharmacy and serving on the New York State

Board of Pharmacy and the Westchester Pharmaceutical Association Board.

After her retirement, her focus was on her children, grandchildren, golf, cooking and fine wine. As a member of Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, Pat enjoyed playing golf and sharing her love for the rules of golf.

She was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Isle Church on Shelter Island, St. Joseph’s Church in Croton Falls, New York and St. Christopher’s Church in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Pat is survived by her husband Herb and her extended family of 6 children, their spouses, 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren as well as 2 sisters.

A funeral service was held July 9 at St. Joseph’s Church in Croton Falls. Interment followed at St. Charles Cemetery in East Farmingdale.