Obituary: Louis P. Mannino

Louis P. Mannino of Shelter Island died in New York City on June 30, 2011. He was 64.

Born in Selden, New York on December 20, 1946 to Louis and Pauline (née Santamassino) Mannino, Lou had been a culinary arts teacher at Eastern Suffolk BOCES in Riverhead and was the recipient of the Teacher of the Year Award. He had also been a chef at Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor and was a familiar face at O’Mally’s several East End restaurants.

Formerly a resident of Sag Harbor, he had been a Shelter Island resident for 19 years.

Surviving are his wife, Donna; sons Louis and Ian; daughters Sara, Laura, Amy and Meghan; grandchildren Breanne, Mason, Noah and Kai; and two brothers-in-law, Dr. David (Sharon) Clark of Chicago and John Clark and family of Plattsburg, New York.

The family received friends on July 4 at the Shelter Island Funeral Home. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated on July 5 at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church by Father Peter DeSanctis. Interment followed at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery.

Memorial donations to the American Heart Association would be appreciated by the family.