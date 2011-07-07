Obituary: Betsy L. M. Commons

Betsy Lee McKay Commons of Shelter Island and Jensen Beach, Florida, formerly of Port Washington, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2011 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead surrounded by her immediate family. She was 78.

She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Leslie A. Commons, in November 2004.

Born on September 12, 1932, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Mr. Earl Z. McKay and Gladys Long McKay Fraser. She attended Lycoming College in Williamsport, where her maternal grandfather, Dr. John J. Long, was president. After Lycoming, she enrolled in the University of Pennsylvania, where she graduated with a degree as a dental hygienist.

She met her future husband at the university. Dr. Commons practiced dentistry in Port Washington with his brother, Dr. Richard G. Commons.

Ms. Commons is survived by her two children, Peter G. Commons of Shelter Island and John L. Commons of Oyster Bay; her sister, Lynda McKay Browne of Heathsville, Virginia; and three grandsons, Kenneth, Mitchell and Matthew.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Austin F. Knowles, Inc. Funeral Home in Port Washington. A religious service was held at the funeral home on Saturday, July 2. Interment followed at Nassau Knolls Cemetery.