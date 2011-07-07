Menantic Yacht Club: Shepstones win season’s Sunfish opener

The Menantic Yacht Club (MYC) held its first official Sunfish race of the season on Sunday at 2 p.m. in West Neck Harbor. The expected storm never materialized. The winds were light and extremely squirrely. In fact, the windward mark had to be moved between every race and only four races were held.

The first race was the typical triangle plus windward, leeward, finish. Unfortunately, the committee had to shorten the first race to just the triangle because the winds almost died. Those of us in the back of the fleet gasped, knowing that we would never be able to catch up. The other three races were around the triangle.

Prior to racing, Commodore Pete Bethge held a captains’ meeting at his home. He handed out laminated course cards and Steve and Melissa Shepstone went over some basic rules. In years past, when a sailor caused an infraction, a penalty was not imposed. If a penalty had been imposed, the sailor would have had to do a 360 — a tack, a jibe and a tack. In light winds like we had on Sunday, it can be the difference between winning and losing. This year, if you cause an infraction, do your 360. Of course, the club does not have a protest committee or any way to adjudicate a dispute.

The normal rabble rousers showed up on Sunday and I might say that every sailor was prepared to sail in the rain, but, luckily we were sheltered from the wrath of Mother Nature and a fabulous time was had by all 22 sailors.

The only newcomers were John Modica (Charlie’s son) and his girlfriend, Stephanie. They were visiting from Florida and shared a boat. They used Charlie’s lucky number 17 sail. Maybe you should take it back, Charlie. The Colbys now have two boats but only Cole sailed on Sunday. Cristina Morris is back with a brand new boat. She arrived late for the first race but enjoyed the afternoon. Danny McCafferty and Linda Gibbs traded boats after the second race. When Danny, the youngest member of the fleet, started sailing a newer boat (Linda’s) he placed fourth and fifth.

John Rickettson forgot to put the stern drain plug in his boat and half way through the first race he realized that he was draining the harbor and nearly sank. Come back next week.

No more poor Penny Pilkington, all her hard work has paid off. During the second race, she had a terrific start and actually took a fourth-place finish, one place ahead of Melissa. Approaching the windward mark, she did not know what to do, so Peter Lane gave her instructions on how to slip between other boats and she performed very well indeed. Too bad she is off to Europe for two weeks of fun and games on the pretext that it is business.

Everyone was wondering what happened to Melanie Coronetz. In the past, the only thing that has kept her from racing is professional tennis. It turned out she had a valid excuse. She was at the vet with one of her dogs that needed immediate medical attention. She showed up at the cookout and all turned out well.

There was a clear winner in Steve Shepstone with three first-place finishes. However, Melissa took home the Windel’s perpetual trophy by winning the first race of the season even if she only came in second overall. Richard Smith with his new sail, Peter Lane and Melissa had very close finishes in all the races. At one point, Peter had a tough decision to make. He was a half boat in front of Melissa and the difference between overall second and third place was in the balance when Peter’s hat flew off and Melissa quipped, “Tough decision, eh?” Of course, no true sailor would give up a good score to retrieve a favorite hat. In this case, it made no difference.

Many thanks to the Race Committee consisting of Sallie Bethge and Commodore Pete, Joe Murphy and Jack Williams. Debbie Davison, Steve’s visiting friend from Connecticut, moved the marks around as needed from a dinghy and took the pictures for this article. To quote Commodore Pete, a great job was done by all the “octogenarians” on the committee boat.

The cookout was at the Bethges’ and about 50 people showed. The fare was excellent and the talk about sailing. Thanks to the Bethge clan for their hospitality.

We are a congenial club and welcome all sailors, novice or expert. The club has several extra Sunfish available on a first-to-reserve basis. Call Commodore Bethge (749-1297) or Bob Harris (749-0524) to reserve a boat. The races are every Sunday at 2 p.m. in West Neck Harbor. Come alongside the committee boat, give them your sail number and name and pick up a laminated course card. See you on the water.

On a separate note, Steve and Melissa are off to Scotland in mid-August to compete in the Sonar World Championship races, which they have won twice before. All of Shelter Island should wish them well!

Top 10 Results:

Points Firsts

1. Steve Shepstone 5

2. Melissa Shepstone 13

3. Peter Lane 14

4. Richard Smith 15

5. John Modica and Stephanie 20

6. Grant Davison 28

7. Charles Modica 29

8. Andy Belford 41

9. Daniel McCafferty 42

10. Bill Martens 44

1 point for first place, 2 for second, etc.