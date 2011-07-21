Letters to the Editor: Week of July 21, 2011

Correction on meals

To the Editor:

It was good to see a thorough update on the senior kitchen and its financing. However, I’d like to see a correction made regarding the nutrition program, perhaps you would consider correcting in the next issue.

Here is a better description of our “cold, packaged meal.” The Senior Nutrition Program sends down the same meal to the Silver Circle that is sent to the home-delivered meal clients. It is usually a hot meal that we work very hard to deliver at safe temperatures well above 140 degrees. We send a cold salad platter meal once or even twice a month (during the summer) and that meal is delivered cold below 40 degrees and is always accompanied by a serving of hot homemade soup, which is delivered at over 160 degrees. The food we prepare is homemade or homestyle; we use very little processed food. We are vigilant in keeping our food low-salt and low fat. We also can make changes for those clients with diabetes. We use olive oil, lemon and lots of fresh herbs for flavoring.

The “packaging” is county approved, 3-compartment foil trays with a cardboard lid. These ensure portion control and an appetizing presentation. The extras sent with the lunch (juice, extra homemade salads, dessert) are sent in portion control 4-ounce cups with clear lids. Clients also receive an individual sealed carton of 1 prcent milk.

My understanding is that the clients of the Silver Circle really enjoy these meals. Giovanna Ketcham has told me that the foil trays come back to the kitchen empty. (Giovanna holds one of the food manager’s certificates required by the Health Department).

I appreciate your attention to the above information and am inviting you to come and have lunch at the Dinner Bell sometime.

KARIN BENNETT

NUTRITION SITE MANAGER

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND

Mystery benefactor

To the Editor:

On July 14, I was taken out for a lovely lunch by a friend from distant Garden City and given an array of flower baskets she had bought on the roadside coming to the Island.

I took them out of the car with care and, inspired by their beauty, set to watering every hydrangea, every bloom and every plant in sight as well as my hanging baskets.

Then I went inside to take a nap, exhausted from all my hard work.

An hour or so later, I went outside and found my handbag and a large Victorian picture on my front porch, lying safely against the wall. I couldn’t believe it until I realized that, carried away as I was with my new flowers, I had left both the bag and the picture leaning against my car neatly parked on 114 and there they were for the afternoon! What an idiot!

Some incredibly kind soul, who knew me or who didn’t, had seen them as they drove by, picked up both handbag and picture and put them safely on my porch.

So this letter is to thank that person for this very kind gesture. The picture is valuable and, of course, the handbag had money, credit cards and all those bits every woman has in her bag.

My grateful thanks — and I wish I knew who you were.

HILARY KING

SHELTER ISLAND

Memories stolen

To the Editor:

This is to the person who stole my memories. I sincerely hope the money you received from selling my jewelry was needed more than what I lost.

My pearl ring from my sweet 16; the silver charm bracelet with charms from the good times in my life; my mother’s gold bracelet, which was part of many sweet memories of a special mom; the heart charm necklace that I received from my first love and a special ring that was given to me by someone near and dear, among other things.

I don’t wear my jewelry often and I’m not wealthy so understand that what you took was my past, which I valued more than the money value of each item.

You’ve also stolen something just as valuable, which is my peace of mind and the sense that I’m safe in my own home. I will never feel the same in what is my little corner of the world.

So whoever you are and whatever you’ve done with my memories, I hope you’ll think very hard before you take away from someone else what you’ve taken away from me.

ANGELA CORBETT

SHELTER ISLAND

Ms. Corbett’s home in the Center was burglarized in June. — Ed.

Black Lab back home

To the Editor:

I’m writing this letter to thank the person who went out of their way to help my dog this weekend. This past Saturday night, while attending a wedding, my 8-year-old black lab was accidentally let out of the house. There were fireworks that night, (something she is terrified of), and she got scared and took off. Somebody found her walking around in the road by the Candlelight and took her in for the night. He then spent the next morning in front of Fedi’s trying to find out who she belonged to. When Chowder was returned to the house the next morning, my husband was out looking for her, I was getting out of the shower, and had my three children running around. This equaled slightly frazzled. I did not get this person’s name and would like to properly thank the man with the gray Volvo who went out of his way to take such good care of her.

THE BRIGHAMS

ALFRED, RACHEL, ALFIE, ELSIE MAE, AND LILY

SHELTER ISLAND

Freedom’s cost

To the Editor:

The online webcast of Town Board meetings has been a great success. I just watched a work session while visiting family in Canada. Openness in government is a critical element of our Democracy, as well a requirement by law. Board member Ed Brown believes that the $250 per month charge is much too much. Indeed, supporting our Constitution is another “unfunded mandate.” Ed needs to be reminded that his oath of office is just that, to “support the Constitution of New York State and the USA.” The Town Board represents the government of and by all the people of Shelter Island. It is not “Shelter Island, Inc.”

The truth of the matter is that most politicians prefer to operate in the shadows. A live web camera in Town Hall might make our elected officials think twice about what they say and do. What’s wrong with that? As an American citizen and Shelter Island resident, I would like to see every committee meeting webcast also. How our government acts, at every level, directly affects our rights and liberty. Two hundred fifty dollars a month? Freedom is costly. Ask any returning trooper from Afghanistan or Iraq.

VINCENT NOVAK

SHELTER ISLAND

Humane circuses

To the Editor:

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, and children of all ages, the Cole Brothers Circus is coming to town. If you are thinking about attending the show, please educate yourself about the animals that are used to entertain you. For adults, there are web sites that are difficult to view as their content contains actual footage of elephants being trained. If you need to convince yourself that elephants are abused, visit helpelephants.com.

We needn’t do without circuses. There are many circuses that are exciting and entertaining without abusing animals. In Defense of Animals recommends the following circuses: Cirque du Soleil, The New Pickle Family Circus, Circus Smirkus, Cirque Eloize, Circus Oz and the Mexican National Circus are all wonderful circuses that offer family entertainment using only willing human performers. The ASPCA kids web site, for kids who love animals, provides a page of animal-free circuses at aspca.org/aspcakids/real-issues/animal-free-circuses.aspx.

JEAN LAWLESS

STEPHANIE BUCALO

SHELTER ISLAND

Thank you, Islanders

To the Editor:

I wanted to take a minute to thank everyone for their care, support, love and prayers for my wife Jeanette. Thank you to Dr. Kelt for his dedication and care. Jeanette would not be on the road to recovery without him. Greenport Hospital’s staff were her angels and we are so grateful to them for taking great care of her for her 3-week stay. Thank you to St. Charles Rehabilitation Hospital. We were in awe of the therapists, nurses and the whole team that rallied around her. They instilled hope in her and got her up and walking.

We would also like to thank her co-workers and the director, the board and the patrons of the Shelter Island Library. Their love and concern were greatly appreciated. The community of Shelter Island is amazing. Thank you to the people who came and visited her and prayed with her. For over 6 weeks, while Jeanette was away, we had people making meals every night. Jeanette and I send our deep thanks to the mothers who looked after our children’s welfare and you all know who you are! Thank you to the mothers who showed up and cleaned the house for me — truly amazing people.

Thank you to the organizers and the women who showed up and had a Ladies Night in her honor. Jeanette is very grateful to have so many caring ladies in her life. To the men who came and helped me and supported me, thank you. You also know who you are! Thank you to the people who sent flowers to the house and for all the get-well cards. Thank you to all the churches in our community that put her on their prayer lists. Thank you to our parish, Our Lady of the Isle, for their love and prayers, especially Father Peter, who came to see her many times.

Finally we send our love to our family and our dear friends who were there from her first day in the hospital. We are also grateful and proud of our children for their love, resilience and help. Jeanette will hopefully be “Vogue-ing” soon! God bless you all!

ANDREW PAYNE

SHELTER ISLAND