Letters to the Editor: Week of July 14, 2011

We’re all Islanders

To the Editor:

As we left the Town Board meeting this past Friday, we were convinced that after all that had been said about the potential changes to the town zoning code, the well-represented business community had missed the point. The clarifications or changes to the code, which were initiated in response to a relatively specific situation, have galvanized the business owners who are under the misconception that we want to constrain their ability to do business. This is simply not the case. Our concern from the outset has been and continues to be the expansion of a pre-existing, non-conforming commercial property into a residential zone.

We know how vital businesses are to our local economy. But the various types of industry can’t all be painted with the same brush. Many business owners live and conduct trade on the same parcel; others lock their business doors at night and retire to quiet residential neighborhoods. There is also a difference between a low-impact industry, which exists within a residential neighborhood but doesn’t adversely affect it, and a high-impact industry which incurs late-night noise, traffic and lights. Problems arise when high-impact commerce exists within or adjacent to a residential zone. In most cases, businesses and residences can peacefully coexist. But when the character, quality of life and property values of a residential neighborhood are threatened, then it is the responsibility of the town to consider solutions within the framework of the zoning code.

We agree with the commercial interests that, in spirit, the code as it stands protects both the homeowner and the business owner. Businesses have the same right to improve and increase the value of their investment as individual homeowners do. But when those improvements involve the de-facto changing of a lot from a residential to commercial use by virtue of property merging into restricted zones, the purpose of zoning, which is the layer of protection for both industry and homeowners, is nullified. And when the law fails to provide guidance or is unclear as how to maintain the delicate balance between all landowners, it needs to be scrutinized.

We are all Islanders, from the tradesman to the commuter to the second homeowner. We volunteer and/or contribute financially to local charities and foundations, patronize restaurants, shops and services, and enjoy the beautiful natural resources our Island provides. We hope that the dialogue that started at Town Hall will continue so that we all may peacefully co-exist in an atmosphere of balance and respect.

TOM HASHAGEN, LISA SHAW

SHELTER ISLAND

Tangle of traps

To the Editor:

While some wish certain of them would just go away, the fact is that the preponderance of businesses here are non-conforming in some fashion or another. Get rid of them and we all have to go somewhere else for everything they provide us. Our laws need to reflect this and offer them appropriate consideration and support, not be a tangle of traps for them to fall into in an already almost impossibly challenging business environment.

If we are truly to maintain the character of Shelter Island, then we must continue to balance the needs of these businesses with those of their neighbors. No mean feat, that. So it seems to me the relevant code should reflect, in its statement of intent, this unlikely duality of purpose. This would light the way for future generations as we continue to defy the odds and even while internal pressures increase to do the impossible, helping non-conforming businesses to be at once friends and neighbors to the surrounding community.

As I said at the meeting on Friday, non-conformity is a way of life for Shelter Islanders. I cannot imagine a more likely place for the unlikely to occur.

PAUL SHEPHERD

SHELTER ISLAND

Senior kitchen

To the Editor:

I’d like to offer some positive input about the Senior Center kitchen. Last week’s Reporter photo showed yellow caution tape across the Senior Center kitchen cabinets. Actually, the Suffolk County health sanitarian was kind enough to allow us to store all of the washable dishware, silverware and pots in those cabinets rather than pack and move all of it to a storage area outside of the kitchen. This saved labor and lifting for the staff and volunteers. The only signage required was a “Please Do Not Use” sign on the cabinets storing the dishware.

Another concession to make dining for the Silver Circle clients more pleasant was to allow paper plates at each place setting. The food will still be transported, heated and served in the three-compartment foil pan with lid and then the clients can transfer their own food to the plate if they like. If the client has a personal aide, that aide can assist the client. The staff and volunteers are not allowed to transfer food.

I disagree with feedback and comments that the Senior Center kitchen is being delayed or targeted for extra examination by the Health Department. Being compliant with the regulations of the Health Department helps us to ensure the safety and health of the clients eating the food we serve. Think back to the times after you ate out and were ill afterwards. Was it “something you ate?” The Health Department works to protect all consumers.

We are doing our best to keep members of our community safely fed. The Senior Center kitchen is not done but we have a working and approved interim plan in place. Let’s move forward in a positive mode, planning carefully for future use of the Senior Center and planning for all human services on Shelter Island.

KARIN BENNETT

Nutrition Site Manager

Town of Shelter Island

Library delights

To the Editor:

I’ve recently had two delightful experiences with the Shelter Island Library and it’s probably my fault that I haven’t been to more events. I feel an excitement in many areas (not only adult readings but work with the children also) and want to congratulate the staff for the energy generated.

The first experience was a great evening watching “The Front” and listening to Walter Bernstein bring me back to the past. It was a funny but also sad and scary time.

Last weekend I visited all the talented authors under the tent and had the opportunity to meet and speak to many and buy a few books (for the record my daughter-in-law was one of the writers and I am quite prejudiced).

I’ll make it a point to try to get to as many events as I can and once again, to Denise and everyone else involved, keep it up. It’s greatly appreciated.

BOB MARKELL

SHELTER ISLAND

Opposes ferry rates

To the Editor:

While there are a few omissions of data in the article on North Ferry’s rate hikes, it is obvious that the highest increase falls on working people who must depend on the ferry service to earn their living.

A resident 5-day round trip ticket would cost $26. With six-day round trip tickets being eliminated, if you want to run errands, have medical appointments or just want to visit family off-Island on one of your days off, you are now forced to add another round trip fee of $5.20 for a weekly total of $31.20. Worse yet, if you work six days a week and then go off-Island on the only day left, the weekly total now amounts to $36.40. If you have to drive a larger vehicle for your job, the cost is higher still. Should you leave home on Sunday but not return until Monday, let’s say, thus not being able to use a return-trip ticket, you now have to use two one-way round-trip tickets for which the cost was not published but we know it’s higher yet.

Where will it end?

Furthermore, in view of the fact that off-Island merchants supplying the “farmer’s market” are subsidized or reimbursed for their ferry rides to Shelter Island during the summer months (even if not by North Ferry), in principle, this proposed ferry rate increase for resident off-Island workers is even more disproportionate if not downright discriminatory!

How about increasing the rates for workers coming to Shelter Island (including foot passengers and bicyclists) by a proportionate percentage as the proposed resident commuter passes?

Even if “commercial truck traffic continues to subsidize resident travel,” as you state, it must be remembered that vehicles of all sizes used for business can legitimately claim tax deductions for ferry transportation costs, whereas those used by individual (other than self-employed) commuting workers bear the full brunt of their transportation expenses. It is, therefore, not at all fair or reasonable to make existing fees for SUVs and small trucks less stringent (thus cheaper) while putting the full burden on passenger cars with the proposed increase. And what about truck rates? Any changes?

As an aside, it is hard to believe that ferry ridership is declining when there are still long lines on weekends, even with three ferries carrying twice the number of vehicles as the old ferries. Over what period of time are those new ferries being expensed out? When paid for, will fares drop?

BARBARA J. ALLEN-LIEBLEIN

SHELTER ISLAND

Preschool’s thanks

To the Editor:

The Shelter Island Preschool would like to thank the following supporters of our annual graduation raffle fundraiser:

All Dogged Up, Anna’s Salon, Bella Vita Pizza, Brigham’s Shelter Island Honey, Camp Quinipet, Chequit Inn, Eagle Deli, Fedi’s Market, Greeny’s, Gulluscio Landscaping, Jack’s Marine, Marie Eiffel, Marika’s, The Pridwin, Redding’s, Shelter Island Ace Hardware, Shelter Island Pharmacy, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, Shelter Island Wine and Spirits, South Ferry Co., South Fork Natural History Museum, Star’s Cafe, Sweet Tomato’s, The Tuck Shop, Vine Street Cafe, Whales’s Tale.

Your support allows the preschool to continue to provide quality early childhood education to the Island’s children. Thank you.

LORA LOMUSCIO

President

Shelter Island Preschool

Board of Directors

Missing Two Eds

To the Editor:

After years of dining at the Two Eds restaurant, we regret to see it’s closing.

The Two Eds had the best menu of fresh fish prepared in a simple but delicious way.

We hope whoever buys it will make it just like it was.

We also want to wish the owners, Leanne and Patrick, well and tell them that we miss them.

PATRICIA GILES

SHELTER ISLAND