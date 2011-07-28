letters to the Editor: July 28, 2011

Heights trees

To the Editor:

The Shelter Island Heights Property Owners Corporation (POC) is very grateful to Mike Loriz who, six years ago, donated and planted several white oak seedlings inside five-foot-tall plastic tubes in some of our parks. Clearly Mr. Loriz undertook this project with the best of intentions. But, unfortunately for all of us, some of the seedlings did not survive the first year and, six years later, the surviving seedlings had a stem diameter less than an inch and could not stand on their own.

POC has a large and dedicated Landscape Committee, all unpaid volunteers who work very hard to maintain, beautify and ultimately improve our parks and pathways. Their hard work can be seen in Prospect Park and around the tennis courts. These are some of the first things we all see as we drive off the ferry and the committee’s careful planning and physical labor has truly enhanced the first impression everyone enjoys upon arrival on Shelter Island.

Recently, the Landscape Committee has been working on a plan to improve the appearance of various POC-owned properties and the role of the plastic sleeves and seedlings was discussed. This year the committee agreed that the seedlings should be replaced with larger, more mature trees that will survive and thrive in our sometimes challenging environment. A plan was outlined in an email by the committee chair in advance of Landscape Day (July 9) and distributed to the 15-members of the committee as well as the POC staff. In it, a team was directed to remove the plastic tubes and any plant life found inside that did not appear viable. There were no comments or objections to this plan from anyone involved and a total of six or seven tubes were subsequently removed.

Every year, POC provides for the planting of new trees in its annual budget and, beginning this fall, the Landscape Committee will plant more and larger trees in the areas where the nonviable seedlings were removed. This is consistent with the committee’s ongoing plan to improve and beautify our parks, which we know will be for the enjoyment of all who visit the Heights.

Again, we want everyone to know that we truly appreciate Mr. Loriz’s efforts and good intentions.

JOE HINE, CHAIRMAN, THE SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS, PROPERTY OWNERS CORPORATION

Tragedy averted

To the Editor:

My husband and I visited Shelter Island this past weekend to visit with friends and celebrate his 51st birthday. On Wednesday night, the weather was so oppressively hot that we decided to walk down to one of the piers in the hopes of catching a breeze off the water.

While there, my husband impulsively dove off the pier and landed in extremely shallow water. He was able to get up and walk back to the house but was in such excruciating pain that we phoned 911. Emergency responders were quickly on the scene and tended to him. We were transported by ambulance over the ferry to the hospital in Greenport, where he was given an MRI and learned that he was fortunate not to have broken his neck.

He was treated with pain medication and given a prescription and instructions to follow up with his physician back home in Portland, Oregon. Shortly before we left the hospital, we received a phone call from the Shelter Island police — they were calling to check on my husband’s condition and told us that he was in their thoughts. The concern and care that all the emergency responders showed to us — strangers and visitors — during this incident brings tears to my eyes.

He was discharged from the hospital at 4 a.m. on Thursday and we were both utterly exhausted. The ferry was not operating at that time so we made a hotel reservation at the Harborfront Inn in Greenport and called a taxi. When the taxi arrived, we realized that, in the haste and confusion with which we had departed in the ambulance, we were without money or identification. We told the driver our predicament and he displayed unexpected compassion and told us we could pay the next day (thank you, Troy, from Hometown Taxi).

At the hotel, with my husband wearing nothing more than a hospital gown, the clerk listened to us and graciously allowed us to check into a room. My cell phone battery was on the verge of dying and I was able to send one last text to our friends on Shelter Island updating them on my husband’s condition and telling them where we were. They came to pick us up the next morning (which was just four hours later) and we were able to change our clothes and pay our bill. I will never forget the kind humanity shown to us by the cab driver and the hotel clerk.

In the days to follow, many neighbors stopped to check on my husband, having seen the emergency vehicles in the neighborhood. We were touched by the hospitality of the people of Shelter Island. We were able to enjoy your beautiful scenery and charming town. We look forward to returning and experiencing more of this beautiful place under less dreadful conditions.

My husband is so fortunate to have not suffered major damage beyond a stiff, sore neck. He could have been killed or paralyzed in what was a moment of mirth on his birthday, in the company of old friends. We are deeply appreciative to Shelter Island emergency responders, both professional and volunteer.

SARAH BOTT, PORTLAND, OREGON

Gardeners’ thanks

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Garden Club of Shelter Island, I would like to thank all those generous donors who helped to make our recent event “A Gaggle of Games” such a success with their fabulous raffle prizes.

This year we made more than $1,000 from event and raffle tickets, quite a bit more than last year. So my very grateful thanks to:

Adipietro family, dinner for four at Sweet Tomato’s; American Hotel, lunch for two; Anna’s Beauty Salon, $50 gift certificate; Hilary King , Little Basket of Beauty products and book of poetry; 18 Bay Restaurant, $100 gift certificate; Bliss’ Department Store, $50 gift certificate; Bridge Street Gifts, $50 gift certificate; Chequit Inn, lunch for two; Cornucopia, $20 gift certificate; Dandy’s Liquor Store, bottles of Merlot, Chardonnay and Pinot Grigio; Dory Restaurant, $25 gift certificate; Fallen Angel Antiques, two pewter mugs and place mat; Fedi’s Market, $20 gift certificate; Fresh Restaurant at Goat Hill, $25 gift certificate; Gosman’s Restaurant, $40 gift certificate; Holly Cronin, complete foot treatment; Inlet Seafood, $75 gift certificate; Jack’s Marine, game; JBS Salon, $25 toward a beauty product; Marika’s Antiques, $25 gift certificate; Marianna Fox, massage; O’Malley’s Restaurant, $40 gift certificate; Pridwin Hotel, lunch for two; Rebecca Dorsey, disc of songs; Sole Connection, half-hour reflexology treatment; Sag Harbor Cinema, six tickets from Judith Daniels and Frederica Leser; Sara Shepherd, oils and fragrances; Shelter Island Florist, orchid; Shelter Island Hardware, gardening book and lighted garden book; South Ferry, one way tickets and round-trip tickets; Sweet Tomato’s, dinner for two; and Jean Brechter, two basil plants.

Due to your generosity, the money we raised will benefit several charities on Shelter Island, including: the fresh flower wreaths used for the Memorial Day Parade; the centerpieces for the Island Gift of Life Foundation’s annual event; flowers for Hospice fundraisers and more than 20 wayside gardens around Shelter Island.

We couldn’t possibly have achieved such a successful function without your help and we are sincerely grateful. And, we wish you all a very successful summer season.

JACKIE TUTTLE , EVENT CHAIR, SHELTER ISLAND

Errors in article

To the Editor:

It is unfortunate that the article in the July 21 Reporter about Wilson Circle has most of its facts wrong. I did not design Wilson Circle although I wish I could take credit for its beauty and the plants, except for the marigolds, are not replaced each year but are perennials and remain where they are throughout the year, reaching their glory in late July. It is true that Kirsten Lewis is the Garden Club Godmother of Wilson Circle and she loyally weeds it regularly.

Other Godmothers’ Gardens include Havens House 350th Anniversary Garden; the George’s IGA Corner; the Center Post Office boxes; the Heights Post Office flower boxes and tubs; the Whale’s Tale Circle at Manwaring and St. Mary’s roads; the Shelter Island Library Sitting Garden; the Mashomack entrance sign and native garden; the South Ferry rowboat; the flower beds behind Town Hall; and the Shelter Island School courtyard garden.

Garden Godmothers in 2011 are Jean McClintock, Marian Brownlie, Marcia Byington, Dale Clark, Christina Cunningham, Valerie Levenstein, Kirsten Lewis, Jodi Luke, Carol Russell, Gail Vielbig and Paulette Van Vranken.

The Garden Club’s contribution to the beauty of the Island is immense but mostly done without expectation of gratitude.

PATRICIA SHILLINGBURG, SHELTER ISLAND

Interesting profile

To the Editor:

Thanks again to Carol Galligan for another interesting profile; Bill and Stuart Buice.

It was of special interest to me because last month I found out I had more of a connection to the Buices than just being fellow Islanders. In June, I attended a memorial in D.C. for my step-mother, a rare books librarian, who — although in her 80’s — made a goal of attending Rare Books School for five days every summer in Virginia. The founder of the program, who has known her for years, spoke glowingly about her at the gathering. Afterwards, he casually asked if I knew Bill Buice of Shelter Island because, in fact, he was the head of the Board of the School! Thank you, Bill, for supporting the program that meant so much to my step-mother, Blanche.

GWEN EK WADDINGTON, SHELTER ISLAND

Stories online

To the Editor:

I am so pleased to finally announce that the editing is done and the anthology from the inaugural season at Rena’s Promise International Creative Writing Camp participants is now available online at Createspace.com/3652331.

Thank you to everyone who supported our scholarship fund. Because of you, we were able to bring Jason Richardson, a young man with cerebral palsy, all the way from South Africa; Georgie Davies from Wales; and two fantastic young poets, one from Brooklyn and one from the Shinnecock Reservation in Southampton.

We were especially lucky to have Simon Van Booy teaching. His new novel, “Everything Beautiful Began After,” is getting rave reviews and was released in the U.S. the week of the camp and next month comes out in the U.K.

Thank you again for supporting this project and for helping further Rena’s Promise and helping young people discover that their voices are important.

HEATHER DUNE MACADAM, SIMON WORRALL , HAMPTON BAYS