Legal Advertisements: Week of July 7, 2011

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF FORMATION, 16 Tuthill, LLC. Articles of Organization filed with Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on 6/1/2011. Office location: Suffolk County. SSNY designated for service of process. SSNY shall mail copies of any process served against the LLC to c/o: 16 Tuthill, LLC, PO Box 1573, Shelter Island, NY 11964. Purpose: any lawful purpose or activity.

2648-6T 6/16, 23, 30; 7/7, 14, 21

LEGAL NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE

OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN that North Ferry Co., Inc. has applied to the Suffolk County Legislature by a Petition dated and verified, May 16, 2011, pursuant to Article 8 of the Navigation Law and Section 71 of the Transportation Corporations Law and Section 131(g) of the Highway Law of the State of New York, Chapter 287 (Ferry Service) of the Suffolk County Code and enacted by Local Law No. 7 of 1982 for the alteration of ferry rates for the regularly scheduled service between Shelter Island, New York and Greenport, New York.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that consideration of the Petition of the North Ferry Co., Inc. for the purpose of publication of the notice required by the Suffolk County Legislature, the Public Hearing on this Petition shall be held at 6:30 p.m., August 2, 2011, at Hauppauge, New York.

It is requested that speakers prepare a written statement to submit for the record.

Tim Laube,

Clerk of the County

Legislature

2652-1T 6/23, 30, 7/7

PUBLIC NOTICE

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

Notice of Formation of Limited Liability Company (LLC) Name: BUENOS DIAS LLC Articles of Organization filed by the Department of State of New York on: 4/22/2011 Office location: County of Suffolk. Purpose: any and all lawful activities. Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail a copy of process to:

PO Box 493

Shelter Island, NY 11964

2655-6T 6/23, 30; 7/7, 14, 21, 28

LEGAL NOTICE

SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF OBJECT OF ACTION STATE OF NEW YORK SUPREME COURT: COUNTY OF SUFFOLK CHASE HOME FINANCE LLC, a/k/a Chase Manhattan Bank a/k/a Chase Manhattan Bank, NA a/k/a The Chase Manhattan Bank a/k/a Chase Home Mortgage Corporation a/k/a JP Morgan Chase Bank a/k/a JP Morgan Chase Bank, NA a/k/a Chemical Bank Plaintiff, vs. GEORGE M ACKERSON, Et, Al. Defendant(s). INDEX NO.: 15300/07

TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANT: You are hereby summoned to answer the Complaint in this action, and to serve a copy of your answer, or, if the Complaint is not served with this Summons, to serve a notice of appearance, on the Plaintiff(s) attorney(s) within twenty days after the service of this Summons, exclusive of the day of service (or within 30 days after the service is complete if this Summons is not personally delivered to you within the State of New York). In case of your failure to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the Complaint. The Attorney for Plaintiff has an office for business in the County of Erie. Trial to be held in the County of Suffolk. The basis of the venue designated above is the location of the Mortgaged Premises.Dated this 20th day of June, 2011, Steven J. Baum, P.C. Attorney(s) For Plaintiff(s) 220 Northpointe Parkway Suite G Amherst, NY 14228 TO:GEORGE M ACKERSON, GAIL R. ACKERSON, JAMES ALBANESE, ANGELA RAMIREZ, THOMAS C. AUGUSTOWSKI JR, BRETT BACHMAN, JANET BACHMAN, SHARON LYNN DAFFNER aka SHARON BAKES, THOMAS H. BALACKI, SUZANNE L. BALACKI, JESUS M BARDEGUEZ, JOANNE BARDEGUEZ,STEVEN BAUVER, ROBIN BAUVER, DONALD BERMAN, ROBERTA BERMAN META BERNSTEIN, ERIC P BIAGI, SUZETTE BIAGI, PATRICIA BOCK, JOSEPH BOCK, CRAIG D. BOEHNER, FREDERICK BOSSERT, MADELEINE BOSSERT, JOHN P BRADLEY, ROSA BRADLEY, PETER BRANCIFORTE, BONNIE BRESALIER, SCOTT M. BRESALIER, JOSEPH J BRESLIN, CHERYL M. BRESLIN, EDWARD A. BROWN, ANN MARIE BROWN, DOUGLAS P. BROWNE, KAREN K. BROWNE, MONA BRYAN, KENNETH BRYAN, RICHARD W. BUCKHEIT, DIANA L. BUCKHEIT, EREC B. BURGESS, ANN V. BURGESS, SCOTT BURNBAUM, JEAN BURNBAUM, JANE D CAHILL, JOSEPH B CALANDRINO, DENISE CALANDRINO, GEORGE M CAMPBELL, KERRY A. CAMPBELL, ANTHONY S. CAPRI, LISA M. CAPRI, MANMIT CHADHA aka MANMIT S CHADHA, NAVELLA CHADHA, DIANA CLEMENTE, RAYMOND COCCIA, ARLENE COCCIA, IRVIN COLON, INEZ A. COLON, ROBERT P COMBA, ANNMARIE COMBA, THOMAS A COOK, PATRICIA L. COOK, JOSEPHINE COREY, GEORGE R CORNELL, DONNA L. D’ANDREA, LYNN A CORSO, SCOTT L CORWIN, ELIZABETH CORWIN, LYNDA A. COSTELLO, DEBRA S CRANE, DONNA A CULLEN, JOHN G. CULLEN, RICHARD A DANZIG, MICHELLE DAVI, JOHN P. DAVI JR, WILLIAM J DAVIS IV, MICHELLE DAVIS, JAMES DOUGHERTY, PATRICIA DOUGHERTY, ROBERT C DROMERHAUSER, MARY K. DROMERHAUSER, ROBERT A DUNN, MARLA BECKER DUNN, TERRY DURHAM, VALERIA BRYANT, WILLIAM M DYMOND, ROSEMARIE DYMOND, JOHN EHRHART, DAWN EHRHART, MARK S ELUTO, BARBARA EULTO, JOHN ERICSON HEYKE IV, HERBERT ERNEST, IRENE ERNEST, ANTHONY S FARRINGTON, KATHERINE FARRINGTON, CYNTHIA A FIORE, DAVID FORLANO DDS, KAREN FORLANO, PAULA A FRANCIS, BERNARD FRANCIS, RICHARD J. FRANKLIN, JOANNE FRANKLIN, MICHAEL FRIEDMAN, EILEEN FRIEDMAN, RIINA FRIEDRICH, ALFONSO FRIERSON III, SCOTT O FRYCEK, DANIELLE FRYCEK, NICHOLAS A GAMASTA, JAMES A. GANNON, KAREN A. GANNON, THOMAS A GARGIULO, JEANNE GARGIULO, ALVIN R GAY, SHEILA GAY, PHILIP P. GEHA, LINDA H. GEHA, JUNE GERMANN, MATTHEW GERMANN, NICHOLAS GIODANO, RUSSELL GIUFFRIDA, CHRISTINA GIUFFRIDA, NICHOLAS GIURICICH, HELEN GIURICICH, ALBERT A GLUTZ, BRENDA SHELLEY GLUTZ, DENNIS GORDON, ELIZABETH GORDON, TIMOTHY P GOSS, PATRICIA J. GOSS, THOMAS GRABOW, SAMANTHA GRABOW, M. PERRY GRANT, LARS GUSTAFSON, JILL GUSTAFSON, WILLIAM J HACKETT, MADELAINE D. HACKET, CHARLES HARKIN, DEBRA HARMON, DEAN K HEARN, SONYA L. HEARN, DONALD R HEHIR JR, LAURA E. HEHIR, ROBERT D HELLER III, DENEEN HELLER, DAVID W. HERNANDEZ, ROBERT E. HERRMANN, SUSANNA F. BUTLER, KATHY HIN, RUSSELL L HIRSCHHORN, JILL S. HIRSCHHORN, ROBERT HOLDEN, JOANNE HOLDEN, ELEANOR HOSEK, JOHN A. HOSEK, TREVOR HOUGH, KIM HURST-HOUGH, SUZANNE HOVA, STANLEY JERYGA, MARA LAUVA, SHAUN JOHNSON, LOWELL E. JONES, DEBORAH GRIFFIN JONES, RUTH A JURUSIK aka RUTH A JURUSIK, CHESTER JURUSIK, PRASAD KAMBHAMPATY, RAMA KAMBHAMPATY, FREDERICK KAMERER, CAROL KAMERER, RASHID KAREEM, STEVEN J KARPOWICZ, DONALD KEARNS, ELIZABETH H. KEARNS, KEITH M. KELSKEY, SHARON K. KELSKEY, ROBERT E. KIFER, LINDA KIFER, BRIAN J. KLETCHKA, NOELLE C. KLETCHKA, VOLKMAN KOEHLER, HEIDI KOEHLER, DAVID JACOB KRAUS, BARRY N. KREISWIRTH, STACY KREISWIRTH, SALVATORE J LA SCALA, FRANK LANDRIO, NICOLE LANDRIO, PAUL LASCALA, CHRISTOPHER P LAWLOR, DESPINA EVANGEL LAWLOR, CAROLINE R INGRAM ak/a CAROLINE R. LAZZARUOLO, CHRISTINE LEBCI, MAHMET LEBCI, GERALD G LEIBOWITZ, HEIDI LEIBOWITZ, NIR LEVY, KAREN LEVY, DANIEL R LONG, JOANNE LONG, ROBERT LYONS, ALAN MACCARY, VIVIAN M. MAHL, SUSAN L MALLON, JOHN MALONE, MAUREEN MALONE, GLENN W. MANDLER, PETER S. MATTIACE, DANIEL P MCCARTHY, CHRISTINA MCCARTHY, SHARON ANN MCCOBB, BRIAN MCCURDY, ELIZABETH DUANE MCCURDY, SCOTT MCLEAN, GINA E. MCLEAN, NEIL F. MCNEIL, KAREN MCNEIL, DENNIS J MCWILLIAMS, ELLEN MCWILLIAMS, VIRGILIO MENDOZA, FLORENCIA D. MENDOZA, SHARON D. MERCER, ALLEN K. MERRILL aka ALLEN MERRILL, GWENDOLYN MERRILL, RANDALL F MICHAELS, CAROLYN K. MICHAELS, ROBERT J. MILLER, ANNE J MILNE, JACOB OJITO, MARY B MINKOFF, WARREN J. MOLINO, MARIE A MONGIARDO, JOHN P MONTGOMERY, KAREN M. MONTGOMERY, ROBERT A. NEGRIN, WILLIAM H. HORNSBY, ROY P NEMERSON, LISA L. NEMERSON, JOHN T NEWTON, CATHALENE NEWTON, MARTIN NIERENBERG, ROSEMARY NIERENBERG, FAUSTO M NUNEZ, JUANA NUNEZ, KEVIN O’BRIEN, JOYCE O’BRIEN, LUIS ORE, LINDA DEPINTO, JOYCE A PALAZZOLO, FRANK PALAZZO, VINCENT A. PECORARO, LOIS S. PECORARO, MICHAEL T PELLERITO, LISA M. PELLERITO, ALBERT W. PENCE, SUSANNA MILLER-PENCE, STEPHEN J PERCIBALLI, DENISE L. PERCIBALLI, FRANK PIRRI, PATRICK E. POOLE, IGINA POOLE, VINCENT B. PRAINITO, KATHLEEN J. PRAINITO, CHRISTOPHER B PULITANO, DEBORAH A. PULITANO, RICHARD QUIGG, BARBARA A. QUIGG, NEIL B RANALDO, VICTORIA JOHNIDES, GREGORY REFF, ROBERT A REICH, JAMES REILLY, TINA REILLY, RICHARD RITTER, DIANE RITTER, ROBERT ROBERTO, DEBRA A. ROBERTO, MATTHEW RODRIGUEZ, KAREN RODRIGUEZ, JOHN ROMANO, MARIE ROMANO, ROBERT RUGGIERO, JOAN RUGGIERO, JOHN RUSSELL, MICHELE POLIDORO-RUSSELL, RONALD D. RUTH, LINDA RUTH, EDUARDO SANCHEZ, SANTOS LEONOR SANCHEZ, FRANCES M. FOWLES, EDWARD J. FOWLES, FRANCIE L. FOWLES nka FRANCIE L. SANTANA DONNA SANZERI, LISA WILD, ANTHONY SCALICE, DONNA ELAYNA MARKIEWICZ, JOSEPH SCHENK III, ELINA MONTICCIOLO SCHENK, LOUIS SCHIAVETTA, PATRICIA SCHIAVETTA, DAVID M. SCHIFF, ARTHUR J SCHLESINGER, NAOMI J. SCHLESINGER, LARRY S. SCHRAM, JODI SCHRAM, BENSON J SCHULTZ, SUSAN SCHULTZ, ROBERT S. SCHWARTZ, DIANE SCHWARTZ, NEAL D SCHWEITZER, SUSAN SEIFF SCHWEITZER, KEVIN P SHAY, MARIE J. SHAY, JEROME SHIMONY, MARTELLE SHIMONY, BRUCE D. SIEGEL, LAURA SIKORSKI, LORENZO J. BRIEBA, LAURA SILVERSTEIN, STEVEN SILVERSTEIN, ADAM C. SIWEK, JOAN SIWEK, GERARD SMALDINO, JENNIE A. SMALDINO, SUNIL SOOD, PHILIP O SPAMPINATO, IRA SPERLING, JULIE SPERLING, JAMES J SPIEGEL, BARBARA SPIEGEL, CHRISTOPHER J. STELMACH, LISA M. STELMACH, JEFFREY T. STERN, SHARON M. STERN, CONSTANTINE STEWART, CRISTINA P. ROXAS, PEPITO R. ROXAS, ROBERT S STRAUB, ROCHELLE STRAUB, JAMES M STUREK JR, REGINA STUREK, KEVIN M. SWEENEY, CYNTHIA SCHOOK, SWEENEY, EUGENE R TEAGUE, CHRISTINE E. TEAGUE, ROBERT F THIERWECHTER II, DOROTHY D. THIERWECHTER, ROBERT J TREUBERT, VERONICA TREUBERT, LAWRENCE M. UHRLASS, JAMES A. UNGER, SUSAN L. UNGER, HECTOR T URGARRIZA, KENNETH T VANBELL, DANA C. VANBELL, ANGELO A. VANELLA, HEATHER SCOPO, PHILIP A VARCA SR, KATHLEEN VARCA, SANDRA VEERAPEN, SHARON M. VELTRE, JENNIFER LENCINA, SEBASTIANO VITELLI, JR., LAURIE A. VITELLI, CHARLES P WAHRHEIT, PATRICIA ANN C. WAHRHEIT, CHRISTOPHER WALKLEY, NANCY WALKLEY, WILLIAM K. WALSH, KATHLEEN A. WALSH, KURT WASSERMAN, AMANDA MEYERS, JEAN A WELLER, WILLIAM WELLER, JOHN J. WHALEN III, RICHARD WHITMAN, KATHLEEN WILEY, MICHAEL WILEY, THORNDIKE WILLIAMS JR, MARK WILLIAMSON, COLLETTE WILLIAMSON, RICHARD J. WISNIEWSKI, KELLY A. WISNIEWSKI, DAVID WOLMETZ, CAROLYN STEINMAN, HOSSEIN YAJADDA, SORAYA ZABIHI, JEFFREY D ZELENKA, BARBARA A. ZELEN, KALARRY ZINGER, SABRINA ZINGER, ANDREW ZLOTNICK, OLIVIA CASSIN, ALESSANDRO CASSIN, JOHN DOE (Said name being fictitious, it being the intention of plaintiff to designate any and all occupants of premises being foreclosed herein, and any parties, corporations or entities, if any, having or claiming an interest or lien upon the mortgaged prem

ises.), Defendant(s) In this Action.The foregoing Summons is served upon you by publication, pursuant to an order of HON. PETER FOX COHALAN of the Supreme Court of the State of New York, dated the 8th day of JUNE, 2011 and filed with the Complaint in the Office of the Suffolk County Clerk, in the City of Riverhead. ORDERED, that this unopposed motion by the Plaintiff, Chase Home Finance LLC et al., to reform certain land records within the Suffolk County Clerk’s Office and expunge the erroneously filed satisfactions of mortgages on some 400 or so named defendants is hereby granted to the extent that the Court will conduct a hearing on July 25, 2011 at 11:00 a.m. to personally hear from any aggrieved defendants who oppose the application to withdraw the alleged erroneous mortgage satisfaction filed. The plaintiff allegedly filed a numerous number of satisfactions of mortgages with the Suffolk County Clerk and is now by this application attempting to undo its error. The defendants number in the hundreds and therefore service of papers on these defendants seems impractical except as those where service pursuant to CPLR § 308 was accomplished. Therefore, it is Ordered That the plaintiff file the above captioned action for one (1) day in both Long Island Newsday and in a local official paper in each of the 10 Towns of Suffolk County noticing the application to expunge the erroneously filed satisfactions of mortgages and advising of the date and place of the hearing before this Court on July 25, 2011 at 11:00. The plaintiff will provide proof of filing with the Court on the date of the hearing of publication in Newsday and one of the official town newspapers for each of the ten (10) towns of Suffolk County on Long Island, New York; and it is further ORDERED, that any defendant wishing to be heard by the Court may appear, either by an attorney or on his/her own behalf on the scheduled hearing date, for purposes of being heard as to why an Order should not be granted expunging the appearing defendant’s own satisfaction of mortgage which was allegedly recorded erroneously in the Suffolk County Clerk’s Office, and for an Order granting any other relief requested in the plaintiff’s complaint; and it is further ORDERED that for all defendants purportedly served with a copy of the summons and complaint by personal service pursuant to CPLR § 308 (1) or (2), the plaintiff shall promptly serve upon those defendants a copy of this Order by first class mail, and shall promptly thereafter file the affidavits of service with the Suffolk County Clerk; and it is further ORDERED that for all defendants purportedly served with a copy of the summons and complaint by CPLR § 308 (1) or (2), the plaintiff shall promptly serve upon those defendants a copy of this Order and a copy of the summons and complaint by personal service pursuant to CPLR § 308 (1) , (2) or (4), and shall promptly thereafter file the affidavits of service with the Suffolk County Clerk; and it is further Upon proper service on those defendants appearing and of the publication of the hearing and if there is no opposition, the Court will sign an order provided by the plaintiff expunging the erroneously filed satisfactions of mortgage as to the defendants named in the caption. The plaintiff is directed to serve a copy of this Court’s order on the Suffolk County Clerk’s office within thirty days of receipt of a copy of this order as well as on the Court’s Calendar Clerk to ensure proper calendar entry on the Court’s hearing calendar for July 25, 2011 at 11:00 a.m.The foregoing constitutes the decision of the Court. STATE OF NEW YORK SUPREME COURT : COUNTY OF SUFFOLK CHASE HOME FINANCE LLC, a/k/a Chase Manhattan Bank a/k/a Chase Manhattan Bank, NA a/k/a The Chase Manhattan Bank a/k/a Chase Home Mortgage Corporation a/k/a JP Morgan Chase Banka/k/a JP Morgan Chase Bank, NA a/k/a Chemical Bank Plaintiff, vs.GEORGE M ACKERSON, GAIL R. ACKERSON, JAMES ALBANESE, ANGELA RAMIREZ,THOMAS C. AUGUSTOWSKI JR, BRETT BACHMAN, JANET BACHMAN,SHARON LYNN DAFFNER aka SHARON BAKES,THOMAS H. BALACKI, SUZANNE L. BALACKI, JESUS M BARDEGUEZ, JOANNE BARDEGUEZ,STEVEN BAUVER, ROBIN BAUVER, DONALD BERMAN, ROBERTA BERMAN META BERNSTEIN, ERIC P BIAGI, SUZETTE BIAGI, PATRICIA BOCK, JOSEPH BOCK, CRAIG D. BOEHNER, FREDERICK BOSSERT, MADELEINE BOSSERT, JOHN P BRADLEY, ROSA BRADLEY, PETER BRANCIFORTE, BONNIE BRESALIER, SCOTT M. BRESALIER, JOSEPH J BRESLIN, CHERYL M. BRESLIN, EDWARD A. BROWN, ANN MARIE BROWN, DOUGLAS P. BROWNE, KAREN K. BROWNE, MONA BRYAN, KENNETH BRYAN, RICHARD W. BUCKHEIT, DIANA L. BUCKHEIT, EREC B. BURGESS, ANN V. BURGESS, SCOTT BURNBAUM, JEAN BURNBAUM, JANE D CAHILL, JOSEPH B CALANDRINO, DENISE CALANDRINO, GEORGE M CAMPBELL, KERRY A. CAMPBELL, ANTHONY S. CAPRI, LISA M. CAPRI, MANMIT CHADHA aka MANMIT S CHADHA, NAVELLA CHADHA, DIANA CLEMENTE, RAYMOND COCCIA, ARLENE COCCIA, IRVIN COLON, INEZ A. COLON, ROBERT P COMBA, ANNMARIE COMBA, THOMAS A COOK, PATRICIA L. COOK, JOSEPHINE COREY, GEORGE R CORNELL, DONNA L. D’ANDREA, LYNN A CORSO, SCOTT L CORWIN, ELIZABETH CORWIN, LYNDA A. COSTELLO, DEBRA S CRANE, DONNA A CULLEN, JOHN G. CULLEN, RICHARD A DANZIG, MICHELLE DAVI, JOHN P. DAVI JR, WILLIAM J DAVIS IV, MICHELLE DAVIS, JAMES DOUGHERTY, PATRICIA DOUGHERTY, ROBERT C DROMERHAUSER, MARY K. DROMERHAUSER, ROBERT A DUNN, MARLA BECKER DUNN, TERRY DURHAM, VALERIA BRYANT, WILLIAM M DYMOND, ROSEMARIE DYMOND, JOHN EHRHART, DAWN EHRHART, MARK S ELUTO, BARBARA EULTO, JOHN ERICSON HEYKE IV, HERBERT ERNEST, IRENE ERNEST, ANTHONY S FARRINGTON, KATHERINE FARRINGTON, CYNTHIA A FIORE, DAVID FORLANO DDS, KAREN FORLANO, PAULA A FRANCIS, BERNARD FRANCIS, RICHARD J. FRANKLIN, JOANNE FRANKLIN, MICHAEL FRIEDMAN, EILEEN FRIEDMAN, RIINA FRIEDRICH, ALFONSO FRIERSON III, SCOTT O FRYCEK, DANIELLE FRYCEK, NICHOLAS A GAMASTA, JAMES A. GANNON, KAREN A. GANNON, THOMAS A GARGIULO, JEANNE GARGIULO, ALVIN R GAY, SHEILA GAY, PHILIP P. GEHA, LINDA H. GEHA, JUNE GERMANN, MATTHEW GERMANN, NICHOLAS GIODANO, RUSSELL GIUFFRIDA, CHRISTINA GIUFFRIDA, NICHOLAS GIURICICH, HELEN GIURICICH, ALBERT A GLUTZ, BRENDA SHELLEY GLUTZ, DENNIS GORDON, ELIZABETH GORDON, TIMOTHY P GOSS, PATRICIA J. GOSS, THOMAS GRABOW, SAMANTHA GRABOW, M. PERRY GRANT, LARS GUSTAFSON, JILL GUSTAFSON, WILLIAM J HACKETT, MADELAINE D. HACKET, CHARLES HARKIN, DEBRA HARMON, DEAN K HEARN, SONYA L. HEARN, DONALD R HEHIR JR, LAURA E. HEHIR, ROBERT D HELLER III, DENEEN HELLER, DAVID W. HERNANDEZ, ROBERT E. HERRMANN, SUSANNA F. BUTLER, KATHY HIN, RUSSELL L HIRSCHHORN, JILL S. HIRSCHHORN, ROBERT HOLDEN, JOANNE HOLDEN, ELEANOR HOSEK, JOHN A.

HOSEK, TREVOR HOUGH, KIM HURST-HOUGH, SUZANNE HOVA, STANLEY JERYGA, MARA LAUVA, SHAUN JOHNSON, LOWELL E. JONES, DEBORAH GRIFFIN JONES, RUTH A JURUSIK aka RUTH A JURUSIK, CHESTER JURUSIK, PRASAD KAMBHAMPATY, RAMA KAMBHAMPATY, FREDERICK KAMERER, CAROL KAMERER, RASHID KAREEM, STEVEN J KARPOWICZ, DONALD KEARNS, ELIZABETH H. KEARNS, KEITH M. KELSKEY, SHARON K. KELSKEY, ROBERT E. KIFER, LINDA KIFER, BRIAN J. KLETCHKA, NOELLE C. KLETCHKA, VOLKMAN KOEHLER, HEIDI KOEHLER, DAVID JACOB KRAUS, BARRY N. KREISWIRTH, STACY KREISWIRTH, SALVATORE J LA SCALA, FRANK LANDRIO, NICOLE LANDRIO, PAUL LASCALA, CHRISTOPHER P LAWLOR, DESPINA EVANGEL LAWLOR, CAROLINE R INGRAM ak/a CAROLINE R. LAZZARUOLO, CHRISTINE LEBCI, MAHMET LEBCI, GERALD G LEIBOWITZ, HEIDI LEIBOWITZ, NIR LEVY, KAREN LEVY, DANIEL R LONG, JOANNE LONG, ROBERT LYONS, ALAN MACCARY, VIVIAN M. MAHL, SUSAN L MALLON, JOHN MALONE, MAUREEN MALONE, GLENN W. MANDLER, PETER S. MATTIACE, DANIEL P MCCARTHY, CHRISTINA MCCARTHY, SHARON ANN MCCOBB, BRIAN MCCURDY, ELIZABETH DUANE MCCURDY, SCOTT MCLEAN, GINA E. MCLEAN, NEIL F. MCNEIL, KAREN MCNEIL, DENNIS J MCWILLIAMS, ELLEN MCWILLIAMS, VIRGILIO MENDOZA, FLORENCIA D. MENDOZA, SHARON D. MERCER, ALLEN K. MERRILL aka ALLEN MERRILL, GWENDOLYN MERRILL, RANDALL F MICHAELS, CAROLYN K. MICHAELS, ROBERT J. MILLER, ANNE J MILNE, JACOB OJITO, MARY B MINKOFF, WARREN J. MOLINO, MARIE A MONGIARDO, JOHN P MONTGOMERY, KAREN M. MONTGOMERY, ROBERT A. NEGRIN, WILLIAM H. HORNSBY, ROY P NEMERSON, LISA L. NEMERSON, JOHN T NEWTON, CATHALENE NEWTON, MARTIN NIERENBERG, ROSEMARY NIERENBERG, FAUSTO M NUNEZ, JUANA NUNEZ, KEVIN O’BRIEN, JOYCE O’BRIEN, LUIS ORE, LINDA DEPINTO, JOYCE A PALAZZOLO, FRANK PALAZZO, VINCENT A. PECORARO, LOIS S. PECORARO, MICHAEL T PELLERITO, LISA M. PELLERITO, ALBERT W. PENCE, SUSANNA MILLER-PENCE, STEPHEN J PERCIBALLI, DENISE L. PERCIBALLI, FRANK PIRRI, PATRICK E. POOLE, IGINA POOLE, VINCENT B.

PRAINITO, KATHLEEN J. PRAINITO, CHRISTOPHER B PULITANO, DEBORAH A. PULITANO, RICHARD QUIGG, BARBARA A. QUIGG, NEIL B RANALDO, VICTORIA JOHNIDES, GREGORY REFF, ROBERT A REICH, JAMES REILLY, TINA REILLY, RICHARD RITTER, DIANE RITTER, ROBERT ROBERTO, DEBRA A. ROBERTO, MATTHEW RODRIGUEZ, KAREN RODRIGUEZ, JOHN ROMANO, MARIE ROMANO, ROBERT RUGGIERO, JOAN RUGGIERO, JOHN RUSSELL, MICHELE POLIDORO-RUSSELL, RONALD D. RUTH, LINDA RUTH, EDUARDO SANCHEZ, SANTOS LEONOR SANCHEZ, FRANCES M. FOWLES, EDWARD J. FOWLES, FRANCIE L. FOWLES nka FRANCIE L. SANTANA DONNA SANZERI, LISA WILD, ANTHONY SCALICE, DONNA ELAYNA MARKIEWICZ, JOSEPH SCHENK III, ELINA MONTICCIOLO SCHENK, LOUIS SCHIAVETTA, PATRICIA SCHIAVETTA, DAVID M. SCHIFF, ARTHUR J SCHLESINGER, NAOMI J. SCHLESINGER, LARRY S. SCHRAM, JODI SCHRAM, BENSON J SCHULTZ, SUSAN SCHULTZ, ROBERT S. SCHWARTZ, DIANE SCHWARTZ, NEAL D SCHWEITZER, SUSAN SEIFF SCHWEITZER, KEVIN P SHAY, MARIE J. SHAY, JEROME SHIMONY, MARTELLE SHIMONY, BRUCE D. SIEGEL, LAURA SIKORSKI, LORENZO J. BRIEBA, LAURA SILVERSTEIN, STEVEN SILVERSTEIN, ADAM C. SIWEK, JOAN SIWEK, GERARD SMALDINO, JENNIE A. SMALDINO, SUNIL SOOD, PHILIP O SPAMPINATO, IRA SPERLING, JULIE SPERLING, JAMES J SPIEGEL, BARBARA SPIEGEL, CHRISTOPHER J. STELMACH, LISA M. STELMACH, JEFFREY T. STERN, SHARON M. STERN, CONSTANTINE STEWART, CRISTINA P. ROXAS, PEPITO R. ROXAS, ROBERT S STRAUB, ROCHELLE STRAUB, JAMES M STUREK JR, REGINA STUREK, KEVIN M. SWEENEY, CYNTHIA SCHOOK, SWEENEY, EUGENE R TEAGUE, CHRISTINE E. TEAGUE, ROBERT F THIERWECHTER II, DOROTHY D. THIERWECHTER, ROBERT J TREUBERT, VERONICA TREUBERT, LAWRENCE M. UHRLASS, JAMES A. UNGER, SUSAN L. UNGER, HECTOR T URGARRIZA, KENNETH T VANBELL, DANA C. VANBELL, ANGELO A. VANELLA, HEATHER SCOPO, PHILIP A VARCA SR, KATHLEEN VARCA, SANDRA VEERAPEN, SHARON M. VELTRE, JENNIFER LENCINA, SEBASTIANO VITELLI, JR., LAURIE A. VITELLI, CHARLES P WAHRHEIT, PATRICIA ANN C. WAHRHEIT, CHRISTOPHER WALKLEY, NANCY WALKLEY, WILLIAM K. WALSH, KATHLEEN A. WALSH, KURT WASSERMAN, AMANDA MEYERS, JEAN A WELLER, WILLIAM WELLER, JOHN J. WHALEN III, RICHARD WHITMAN, KATHLEEN WILEY, MICHAEL WILEY, THORNDIKE WILLIAMS JR, MARK WILLIAMSON, COLLETTE WILLIAMSON, RICHARD J. WISNIEWSKI, KELLY A. WISNIEWSKI, DAVID WOLMETZ, CAROLYN STEINMAN, HOSSEIN YAJADDA, SORAYA ZABIHI, JEFFREY D ZELENKA, BARBARA A. ZELEN, KALARRY ZINGER, SABRINA ZINGER, ANDREW ZLOTNICK, OLIVIA CASSIN, ALESSANDRO CASSIN JOHN DOE (Said name being fictitious, it being the intention of plaintiff to designate any an all occupants of premises being foreclosed herein, and any parties, corporations or entities, if any, having or claiming an interest or lien upon the mortgaged premises.) SUMMONS INDEX NO. 15300/07 ORIGINAL FILED WITH CLERK ON 5/18/07 to the above named defendants:YOU ARE HEREBY SUmMONED to answer the Complaint in the above entitled action and to serve a copy of your Answer on the plaintiff’s attorney within twenty (20) days after the service of this Summons, exclusive of the day of service, or within thirty (30) days after the completion of service where service is made in any other manner than by personal delivery within the State. The United States of America if designated as a defendant in this action, may answer or appear within sixty (60) days of service hereof. In case of your failure to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the Complaint.SUFFOLK COUNTY is designated as the place of trial. The basis of the venue is the location of the mortgaged premises.DATED: May 7, 2007 Westbury, New York STEVEN J. BAUM, P.C. Attorney for Plaintiff 900 Merchants Concourse, Suite 412 Westbury, New York 11590 (716) 204-2400 STATE OF NEW YORK SUPREME COURT : COUNTY OF SUFFOLK CHASE HOME FINANCE LLC, a/k/a Chase Manhattan Bank a/k/a Chase Manhattan Bank, NA a/k/a The Chase Manhattan Bank a/k/a Chase Home Mortgage Corporation a/k/a JP Morgan Chase Banka/k/a JP Morgan Chase Bank, NA a/k/a Chemical Bank Plaintiff,vs.GEORGE M ACKERSON, GAIL R. ACKERSON, JAMES ALBANESE, ANGELA RAMIREZTHOMAS C. AUGUSTOWSKI JRBRETT BACHMAN, JANET BACHMANSHARON LYNN DAFFNER aka SHARON BAKESTHOMAS H. BALACKI, SUZANNE L. BALACKIJESUS M BARDEGUEZ, JOANNE BARDEGUEZSTEVEN BAUVER, ROBIN BAUVER DONALD BERMAN, ROBERTA BERMAN META BERNSTEIN, ERIC P BIAGI, SUZETTE BIAGI, PATRICIA BOCK, JOSEPH BOCK, CRAIG D. BOEHNER, FREDERICK BOSSERT, MADELEINE BOSSERT, JOHN P BRADLEY, ROSA BRADLEY, PETER BRANCIFORTE, BONNIE BRESALIER, SCOTT M. BRESALIER, JOSEPH J BRESLIN, CHERYL M. BRESLIN, EDWARD A. BROWN, ANN MARIE BROWN, DOUGLAS P. BROWNE, KAREN K. BROWNE, MONA BRYAN, KENNETH BRYAN, RICHARD W. BUCKHEIT, DIANA L. BUCKHEIT, EREC B. BURGESS, ANN V. BURGESS, SCOTT BURNBAUM, JEAN BURNBAUM, JANE D CAHILL, JOSEPH B CALANDRINO, DENISE CALANDRINO, GEORGE M CAMPBELL, KERRY A. CAMPBELL, ANTHONY S. CAPRI, LISA M. CAPRI, MANMIT CHADHA aka MANMIT S CHADHA, NAVELLA CHADHA, DIANA CLEMENTE, RAYMOND COCCIA, ARLENE COCCIA, IRVIN COLON, INEZ A. COLON, ROBERT P COMBA, ANNMARIE COMBA, THOMAS A COOK, PATRICIA L. COOK, JOSEPHINE COREY, GEORGE R CORNELL, DONNA L. D’ANDREA, LYNN A CORSO, SCOTT L CORWIN, ELIZABETH CORWIN, LYNDA A. COSTELLO, DEBRA S CRANE, DONNA A CULLEN, JOHN G. CULLEN, RICHARD A DANZIG, MICHELLE DAVI, JOHN P. DAVI JR, WILLIAM J DAVIS IV, MICHELLE DAVIS, JAMES DOUGHERTY, PATRICIA DOUGHERTY, ROBERT C DROMERHAUSER, MARY K. DROMERHAUSER, ROBERT A DUNN, MARLA BECKER DUNN, TERRY DURHAM, VALERIA BRYANT, WILLIAM M DYMOND, ROSEMARIE DYMOND, JOHN EHRHART, DAWN EHRHART, MARK S ELUTO, BARBARA EULTO, JOHN ERICSON HEYKE IV, HERBERT ERNEST, IRENE ERNEST, ANTHONY S FARRINGTON, KATHERINE FARRINGTON, CYNTHIA A FIORE, DAVID FORLANO DDS, KAREN FORLANO, PAULA A FRANCIS, BERNARD FRANCIS, RICHARD J. FRANKLIN, JOANNE FRANKLIN, MICHAEL FRIEDMAN, EILEEN FRIEDMAN, RIINA FRIEDRICH, ALFONSO FRIERSON III, SCOTT O FRYCEK, DANIELLE FRYCEK, NICHOLAS A GAMASTA, JAMES A. GANNON, KAREN A. GANNON, THOMAS A GARGIULO, JEANNE GARGIULO, ALVIN R GAY, SHEILA GAY, PHILIP P. GEHA, LINDA H. GEHA, JUNE GERMANN, MATTHEW GERMANN, NICHOLAS GIODANO, RUSSELL GIUFFRIDA, CHRISTINA GIUFFRIDA, NICHOLAS GIURICICH, HELEN GIURICICH, ALBERT A GLUTZ, BRENDA SHELLEY GLUTZ, DENNIS GORDON, ELIZABETH GORDON, TIMOTHY P GOSS, PATRICIA J. GOSS, THOMAS GRABOW, SAMANTHA GRABOW, M. PERRY GRANT, LARS GUSTAFSON, JILL GUSTAFSON, WILLIAM J HACKETT, MADELAINE D. HACKET, CHARLES HARKIN, DEBRA HARMON, DEAN K HEARN, SONYA L. HEARN, DONALD R HEHIR JR, LAURA E. HEHIR, ROBERT D HELLER III, DENEEN HELLER, DAVID W. HERNANDEZ, ROBERT E. HERRMANN, SUSANNA F. BUTLER, KATHY HIN, RUSSELL L HIRSCHHORN, JILL S. HIRSCHHORN, ROBERT HOLDEN, JOANNE HOLDEN, ELEANOR HOSEK, JOHN A. HOSEK, TREVOR HOUGH, KIM HURST-HOUGH, SUZANNE HOVA, STANLEY JERYGA, MARA LAUVA, SHAUN JOHNSON, LOWELL E. JONES, DEBORAH GRIFFIN JONES, RUTH A JURUSIK aka RUTH A JURUSIK, CHESTER JURUSIK, PRASAD KAMBHAMPATY, RAMA KAMBHAMPATY, FREDERICK KAMERER, CAROL KAMERER, RASHID KAREEM, STEVEN J KARPOWICZ, DONALD KEARNS, ELIZABETH H. KEARNS, KEITH M. KELSKEY, SHARON K. KELSKEY, ROBERT E. KIFER, LINDA KIFER, BRIAN J. KLETCHKA, NOELLE C. KLETCHKA, VOLKMAN KOEHLER, HEIDI KOEHLER, DAVID JACOB KRAUS, BARRY N. KREISWIRTH, STACY KREISWIRTH, SALVATORE J LA SCALA, FRANK LANDRIO, NICOLE LANDRIO, PAUL LASCALA, CHRISTOPHER P LAWLOR, DESPINA EVANGEL LAWLOR, CAROLINE R INGRAM ak/a CAROLINE R. LAZZARUOLO, CHRISTINE LEBCI, MAHMET LEBCI, GERALD G LEIBOWITZ, HEIDI LEIBOWITZ, NIR LEVY, KAREN LEVY, DANIEL R LONG, JOANNE LONG, ROBERT LYONS, ALAN MACCARY, VIVIAN M. MAHL, SUSAN L MALLON, JOHN MALONE, MAUREEN MALONE, GLENN W. MANDLER, PETER S. MATTIACE, DANIEL P MCCARTHY, CHRISTINA MCCARTHY, SHARON ANN MCCOBB, BRIAN MCCURDY, ELIZABETH DUANE MCCURDY, SCOTT MCLEAN, GINA E. MCLEAN, NEIL F. MCNEIL, KAREN MCNEIL, DENNIS J MCWILLIAMS, ELLEN MCWILLIAMS, VIRGILIO MENDOZA, FLORENCIA D. MENDOZA, SHARON D. MERCER, ALLEN K. MERRILL aka ALLEN MERRILL, GWENDOLYN MERRILL, RANDALL F MICHAELS, CAROLYN K. MICHAELS, ROBERT J. MILLER, ANNE J MILNE, JACOB OJITO, MARY B MINKOFF, WARREN J. MOLINO, MARIE A MONGIARDO, JOHN P MONTGOMERY, KAREN M. MONTGOMERY, ROBERT A. NEGRIN, WILLIAM H. HORNSBY, ROY P NEMERSON, LISA L. NEMERSON, JOHN T NEWTON, CATHALENE NEWTON, MARTIN NIERENBER

G, ROSEMARY NIERENBERG, FAUSTO M NUNEZ, JUANA NUNEZ, KEVIN O’BRIEN, JOYCE O’BRIEN, LUIS ORE, LINDA DEPINTO, JOYCE A PALAZZOLO, FRANK PALAZZO, VINCENT A. PECORARO, LOIS S. PECORARO, MICHAEL T PELLERITO, LISA M. PELLERITO, ALBERT W. PENCE, SUSANNA MILLER-PENCE, STEPHEN J PERCIBALLI, DENISE L. PERCIBALLI, FRANK PIRRI, PATRICK E. POOLE, IGINA POOLE, VINCENT B. PRAINITO, KATHLEEN J. PRAINITO, CHRISTOPHER B PULITANO, DEBORAH A. PULITANO, RICHARD QUIGG, BARBARA A. QUIGG, NEIL B RANALDO, VICTORIA JOHNIDES, GREGORY REFF, ROBERT A REICH, JAMES REILLY, TINA REILLY, RICHARD RITTER, DIANE RITTER, ROBERT ROBERTO, DEBRA A. ROBERTO, MATTHEW RODRIGUEZ, KAREN RODRIGUEZ, JOHN ROMANO, MARIE ROMANO, ROBERT RUGGIERO, JOAN RUGGIERO, JOHN RUSSELL, MICHELE POLIDORO-RUSSELL, RONALD D. RUTH, LINDA RUTH, EDUARDO SANCHEZ, SANTOS LEONOR SANCHEZ, FRANCES M. FOWLES, EDWARD J. FOWLES, FRANCIE L. FOWLES nka FRANCIE L. SANTANA DONNA SANZERI, LISA WILD, ANTHONY SCALICE, DONNA ELAYNA MARKIEWICZ, JOSEPH SCHENK III, ELINA MONTICCIOLO SCHENK, LOUIS SCHIAVETTA, PATRICIA SCHIAVETTA, DAVID M. SCHIFF, ARTHUR J SCHLESINGER, NAOMI J. SCHLESINGER, LARRY S. SCHRAM, JODI SCHRAM, BENSON J SCHULTZ, SUSAN SCHULTZ, ROBERT S. SCHWARTZ, DIANE SCHWARTZ, NEAL D SCHWEITZER, SUSAN SEIFF SCHWEITZER, KEVIN P SHAY, MARIE J.

SHAY, JEROME SHIMONY, MARTELLE SHIMONY, BRUCE D. SIEGEL, LAURA SIKORSKI, LORENZO J. BRIEBA, LAURA SILVERSTEIN, STEVEN SILVERSTEIN, ADAM C. SIWEK, JOAN SIWEK, GERARD SMALDINO, JENNIE A. SMALDINO, SUNIL SOOD, PHILIP O SPAMPINATO, IRA SPERLING, JULIE SPERLING, JAMES J SPIEGEL, BARBARA SPIEGEL, CHRISTOPHER J. STELMACH, LISA M. STELMACH, JEFFREY T. STERN, SHARON M. STERN, CONSTANTINE STEWART, CRISTINA P. ROXAS, PEPITO R. ROXAS, ROBERT S STRAUB, ROCHELLE STRAUB, JAMES M STUREK JR, REGINA STUREK, KEVIN M. SWEENEY, CYNTHIA SCHOOK, SWEENEY, EUGENE R TEAGUE, CHRISTINE E. TEAGUE, ROBERT F THIERWECHTER II, DOROTHY D. THIERWECHTER, ROBERT J TREUBERT, VERONICA TREUBERT, LAWRENCE M. UHRLASS, JAMES A. UNGER, SUSAN L. UNGER, HECTOR T URGARRIZA, KENNETH T VANBELL, DANA C. VANBELL, ANGELO A. VANELLA, HEATHER SCOPO, PHILIP A VARCA SR, KATHLEEN VARCA, SANDRA VEERAPEN, SHARON M. VELTRE, JENNIFER LENCINA, SEBASTIANO VITELLI, JR., LAURIE A. VITELLI, CHARLES P WAHRHEIT, PATRICIA ANN C. WAHRHEIT, CHRISTOPHER WALKLEY, NANCY WALKLEY, WILLIAM K. WALSH, KATHLEEN A. WALSH, KURT WASSERMAN, AMANDA MEYERS, JEAN A WELLER, WILLIAM WELLER, JOHN J. WHALEN III, RICHARD WHITMAN, KATHLEEN WILEY, MICHAEL WILEY, THORNDIKE WILLIAMS JR, MARK WILLIAMSON, COLLETTE WILLIAMSON, RICHARD J. WISNIEWSKI, KELLY A. WISNIEWSKI, DAVID WOLMETZ, CAROLYN STEINMAN, HOSSEIN YAJADDA, SORAYA ZABIHI, JEFFREY D ZELENKA, BARBARA A. ZELEN, KALARRY ZINGER, SABRINA ZINGER, ANDREW ZLOTNICK, OLIVIA CASSIN, ALESSANDRO CASSIN JOHN DOE (Said name being fictitious, it being the intention of plaintiff to designate any an all occupants of premises being foreclosed herein, and any parties, corporations or entities, if any, having or claiming an interest or lien upon the mortgaged premises.) Defendants. COMPLAINT INDEX NO. 15300/07 The Plaintiff herein by and through its attorneys STEVEN J. BAUM, P.C., complains of the defendants above named, and for its cause of action, alleges: FIRST: That the plaintiff herein was, and at all times hereinafter mentioned, is a banking corporation organized and existing under and by virtue of the laws of the State of Ohio, having its principal place of business located at 1 East Ohio Street, IN1-9033, Indianapolis, Indiana 46204 SECOND:That at all times hereinafter mentioned, the defendants set forth in “Schedule A” reside at the address, set forth therein and are made defendants in this action because they are the current owners of the real property stated therein. THIRD: Each of the defendants for the purpose of obtaining from Plaintiff, a sum of money, duly executed and acknowledged a certain note, consolidated note and/or consolidation modification and extension agreement whereby they obligated themselves to the terms of repayment of said sums and rights of the lender. FOURTH: That as security for the payment of said indebtedness, a mortgage was executed, acknowledged and delivered to Plaintiff, whereby the defendants mortgaged the premises more particularly described in Exhibit “A” (hereinafter called “mortgaged premises”), under certain conditions with rights, duties and privileges between or among them. A schedule of the mortgages given by Plaintiff to Defendants is attached hereto as Exhibit “B”. FIFTH: That said mortgages were duly recorded in the SUFFOLK County Clerk’s Office, as indicated on Exhibit “B” and the mortgage tax due thereon was duly paid. SIXTH: Through inadvertence and error, a Satisfaction of Mortgage for each of the mortgages listed in Exhibit “B” was executed by the Plaintiff, and was recorded in the SUFFOLK County Clerk’s Office. A Schedule of these Satisfactions of Mortgage is annexed hereto as Exhibit “C”. SEVENTH: That the mortgages listed in Exhibit “B” given by defendants have not been paid in full and should not have been satisfied.

The satisfactions listed on Exhibit “C” are erroneous. EIGHTH: Plaintiff requests that the Satisfactions of Mortgage referenced in Exhibit “C” be expunged, vacated and cancelled of record pursuant to New York Real Property Law Section 329; as if they were never recorded and that the mortgages referenced therein on Exhibit “B” and all subsequent references to said mortgages in the SUFFOLK County Records be reinstated as if said Satisfactions were never recorded and that the rights of the Plaintiff, its predecessors and successors and/or assigns, pursuant to said mortgages be restored, all in the interest of equity.NINTH: That the Plaintiff is now the sole, true and lawful owner of each of the notes and mortgages securing the same and there are no pending proceedings at law or otherwise to collect or enforce said notes and mortgages. TENTH: That Plaintiff advised each of the defendants listed on Schedule “A” of this matter and an original letter informing the defendants that:”Chase recently became aware that the lien on your existing Chase mortgage loan was inadvertently releases. While we believe that the entire debt is still secured by a mortgage on your property, we are taking steps to correct the public land records and to restore the released lien on your mortgage in the records of the county clerk’s office. A court may possibly require Chase to name you (and possibly other borrowers with the identical issue) in a legal action to correct the land records of the county clerk. If this occurs, you will receive notice of this action from a process server or by mail. This action will not seek money or any other relief from you, and will have no effect on your credit rating. Chase will be responsible for all costs of any action, and will pass non of these costs on to you.If you have any questions, please call (800) 965-4395. Chase is supplying this toll-free phone number to you and other borrowers for whom chase is filing a petition to restore its mortgage of record. This number will connect you with a Chase representative who is familiar with this matter and can respond to your questions.”A copy of said letter is attached hereto as Exhibit “D”. ELEVENTH: That as of the date of this Complaint Plaintiff has not received any negative reply to the letter referenced in paragraph Tenth or any requests of the Defendants not to proceed with this action.TWELFTH: That Schedules “A”, “B”, “C” and “D” are expressly incorporated and made a part of the Complaint for all purposes with the same force and effect as if they were completely and fully set forth herein whenever reference has been made to each or any of them.WHEREFORE, the Plaintiff requests an Order vacating and canceling the Satisfactions of Mortgage referenced in Exhibit “C” above be expunged, vacated and cancelled of record pursuant to New York Real Property Law Section 329 as if they were never recorded; and that the mortgages referenced therein on Exhibit “B” and all subsequent references to said mortgages in the SUFFOLK County Records be reinstated as if said Satisfactions were never recorded and that the rights of the Plaintiff, its predecessors and successors and/or assigns, pursuant to said mortgages be restored, all in the interest of equity. Dated: May 7, 2007 Westbury, New York DATED: June 20, 2011 Steven J. Baum, P.C.Attorney(s) For Plaintiff(s)220 Northpointe Parkway Suite G Amherst, NY 14228 The law firm of Steven J. Baum, P.C. and the attorneys whom it employs are debt collectors who are attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained by them will be used for that purpose.

2659-1T 7/7

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor will hold its July, 2011 monthly meeting of the Board of Trustees on July 16, 2011, at 9:00 a.m. at the Dering Harbor Village Hall, Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York.

Dated: July 7, 2011

Laura Hildreth

Village Clerk

Incorporated Village of Dering Harbor

Suffolk County, New York

2660-1T 7/7

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that acquisitions have been proposed and contracts prepared under the New Suffolk County ¼% Drinking Water Protection Program as follows:

SITE TAX MAP NO. OWNER Sylvester Manor Phase II 0700-008.00-01.00-005.002 p/o Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, Inc.

Copies of the proposed contracts can be seen at the office of the Suffolk County Department of Environment and Energy, Division of Real Property Acquisition and Management, H. Lee Dennison Building, 2nd Floor, Veterans Memorial Highway, Hauppauge, New York. The undersigned will hold a final public hearing of this acquisition, pursuant to Section 247 of the N.Y.S. General Municipal Law, at the Division of Real Property Acquisition and Management on the 14th day of July, 2011 at 10:00 a.m., at which time all interested persons will be heard.

Dated: June 30, 2011

Hauppauge, N.Y.

Pamela J. Greene,

Division Director

Department of

Environment and Energy

Division of Real Property

Acquisition and Management

County of Suffolk

2661-1T 7/7

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF FILING

OF ASSESSMENT ROLL

(Pursuant to Section 516 of

the Real Property Tax Law)

(THE SUFFOLK COUNTY

TAX ACT)

Notice is hereby given that the final assessment roll for the Town of Shelter Island, Suffolk County, New York, for the year of 2011-2012 has been completed and verified by the undersigned Assessors, and a certified copy thereof was filed in the office of the Town Clerk, of the Town of Shelter Island at the Town Hall, 38 North Ferry Road, in the Town of Shelter Island on the first day of July, 2011, there to remain for public inspection until delivered by the Town Clerk to the Supervisor of the Town of Shelter Island on September 30, 2011.

Albert F. Hammond, Chairman

Barbara Jean Ianfolla, member

Patricia A. Castoldi, member

2662-1T 7/7

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

OF THE ZONING BOARD

OF APPEALS OF THE INCORPORATED VILLAGE

OF DERING HARBOR

Please Take Notice the Zoning Board of Appeals of the Village of Dering Harbor will conduct a public hearing on July 16, 2011 at 10:00 a.m. at the Village Hall of the Village of Dering Harbor, located at 23 Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York regarding the following application:

H. Kirk Ressler

SCTM#0701-1-2-15

Address: 14 Shore Road

Application for Carriage House/Garage

Dated: July 5, 2011

Bridg Hunt, Chairperson

Zoning Board of Appeals

Incorporated Village of

Dering Harbor

Suffolk County, New York

2663-IT 7/7