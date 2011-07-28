Legal Advertisements: Week of July 28, 2011

PUBLIC NOTICE

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

Notice of Formation of Limited Liability Company (LLC) Name: BUENOS DIAS LLC Articles of Organization filed by the Department of State of New York on: 4/22/2011 Office location: County of Suffolk. Purpose: any and all lawful activities. Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail a copy of process to:

PO Box 493

Shelter Island, NY 11964

2655-6T 6/23, 30; 7/7, 14, 21, 28

LEGAL NOTICE

Advertisement for Bids

Please Take notice that sealed bids for the purchase of plus or minus 1500 tons of asphaltic concrete delivered and applied to the Town of Shelter Island Highways, meeting State Specifications, will be received at the Office of the Town Clerk, Town of Shelter Island, Town Hall P.O. Box 1549, until 2:30 pm on the 4th day of August, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes at the Office of the Town Clerk and shall bear on the face thereof the name and address of the bidder and marked “1500 tons Bid on Asphaltic Concrete Delivered & applied”.

Detailed specifications/applications are available to any interested bidder at the Office of the Superintendent of Highways, P.O. Box 1000 Shelter Island, New York 11964-1000. You may contact 749-1090 for bid packages. The contract for the above item will be awarded by the Superintendent of Highways to the lowest responsible bidder. In the event of more than one equally low bid, the Superintendent of Highways reserves the right to award the contract to the most responsible bidder, and to accept the bid deemed most favorable to the Town. The Superintendent of Highways reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to re advertise for new bids.

A certificate of non-collusion must be submitted with each bid.

Mark Ketcham

Superintendent of Highways

Town of Shelter Island

Dated: July 12, 2011

2666-2T 7/21, 28

LEGAL NOTICE

Please Take notice that sealed bids for the purchase of plus or minus 500 tons of asphaltic concrete picked up by the Town of Shelter Island Highways, meeting State Specifications, will be received at the Office of the Town Clerk, Town of Shelter Island, Town Hall P.O. Box 1549, until 2:00 pm on the 4th day of August, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes at the Office of the Town Clerk and shall bear on the face thereof the name and address of the bidder and marked “500 tons Bid on Asphaltic Concrete picked up”.

Detailed specifications/applications are available to any interested bidder at the Office of the Superintendent of Highways, P.O. Box 1000 Shelter Island, New York 11964-1000. You may call 749-1090 for bid package. The contract for the above item will be awarded by the Superintendent of Highways to the lowest responsible bidder. In the event of more than one equally low bid, the Superintendent of Highways reserves the right to award the contract to the most responsible bidder, and to accept the bid deemed most favorable to the Town. The Superintendent of Highways reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to re advertise for new bids.

A certificate of non-collusion must be submitted with each bid.

Mark Ketcham

Superintendent of Highways

Town of Shelter Island

Dated: July 12, 2011

2667-2T 7/21, 28

LEGAL NOTICE

New York State Department of

Environmental Conservation

Notice of Complete Application

Date: 07/13/2011

Applicant: JONATHAN ADLER

Facility: ADLER/DOONAN PROPERTY

74 GARDINERS BAY DR

SCTM#700-01-02-60

SHELTER ISLAND, NY 11964

Application ID: 1-4732-00214/00007

Permit(s) Applied for: 1 – Article 25 Tidal Wetlands

1 – Article 34 Coastal Erosion Management

Project is Located: in SHELTER ISLAND in SUFFOLK COUNTY

Project Description: The applicant proposes to place and grade 350 cubic yards of clean sand landward of an existing bulkhead and establish plantings thereon. The project is located at 74 Gardiners Bay Drive, SCTM#700-1-2-60, Shelter Island, NY 11964 on Gardiners Bay.

Availability of Application Documents: Filed application documents, and Department draft permits where applicable, are available for inspection during normal business hours at the address of the contact person. To ensure timely service at the time of inspection, it is recommended that an appointment be made with the contact person.

State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR) Determination: Project is not subject to SEQR because it is a Type II action.

SEQR Lead Agency: None Designated

State Historic Preservation Act (SHPA) Determination: A Structural-Archaeological Assessment Form has been completed. The proposed activity will not impact on registered, eligible or inventoried archaeological sites or historic structures.

Coastal Management: This project is located in a Coastal Management area and is subject to the Waterfront Revitalization and Coastal Resources Act.

Availability for Public Comment: Comments on this project must be submitted in writing to the Contact Person no later than 08/11/2011 or 15 days after the publication date of this notice, whichever is later.

Contact Person:

LAURA J SCOVAZZO

NYSDEC

SUNY @ STONY BROOK

50 CIRCLE ROAD

STONY BROOK, NY 11790-3409

(631) 444-0368

2669-1T 7/28