Kids explore Mashomack

The Children’s Environmental Education program at Mashomack Preserve in mid-July featured great weather, fun activities and the opportunity to learn-while-doing, according to Cindy Belt, education and outreach coordinator.

Removing invasive species, taking kayak and canoe trips, hiking, muddling in the marsh and learning about the importance of forests were only some of the many themes and activities explored during the week-long program.

The 45 enthusiastic participants were taught by Mashomack staff members, adult volunteers and youth assistants. As Ms. Belt explained, “The Nature Conservancy encourages people of all ages to go outside and explore the many wonderful natural areas around us.”

This popular program will be offered again in August — Monday through Friday, August 8 to 12. Designed for ages 8 to 12, the fee is $100 for members of the Nature Conservancy, $135 for non-members.