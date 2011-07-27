The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the June 20 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench for this session of Justice Court.

Walter A. Cruz of Greenport was fined $75 plus a state surcharge of $55 for operating a vehicle with uncovered cargo. Charges of not wearing a seatbelt, driving without an inspection certificate and driving on unsafe tires were dismissed.

Thomas W. Field of Shelter Island was fined $100 plus $125 for disorderly conduct, reduced from aggravated harassment in the 2nd degree. He was given a one-year conditional discharge.

Bruno D. Laurentino of Coram was fined $100 plus $75 for an equipment violation, reduced from a stop sign violation. A speeding charge was reduced from 45 mph in a 35-mph zone to 40 mph and he was fined $100 plus $85. A charge of driving without a license was dismissed.

Jeremy K. Librett of Sandy, Utah, was fined $40 plus $85 for unlicensed operation, reduced from aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree. Seatbelt and cellphone violations were dismissed.

Juan L. Mejia of Greenport was fined $150 plus $85 for driving without a license. Charges of driving with a suspended registration and without insurance were dismissed.

Douglas E. Sandberg of Staten Island was fined $75 plus $85 for a registration violation, reduced from a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

Ronald J. Yassen of New York City was fined $50 plus $85 for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Two motorists were notified that they had failed to appear in court as instructed. At the request of the defendants or their attorneys, seven cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar.