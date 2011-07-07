Island calendar: Week of July 7, 2011

EVERY WEEK…

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m. on the lower level of St. Mary’s.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall. 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 8:30 a.m. Fiske Field, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 749-3082.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Kids Bowling, Legion Hall, Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Knitting Club, Library upper level, Thursdays, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. Library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Monday & Friday, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Sr. Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, American Legion Hall (temporarily suspended)

Youth Center, open Thursday and Friday nights, 7 to 10 p.m., Legion Hall; Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. open gym.

Zumba, exercise/dance classes, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Bring water, wear comfortable sneakers. $5. Legion Hall.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 7

Book Sale, Shelter Island Library lower level, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Under the Tent, Goat on a Boat puppet show, Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m., free.

FRIDAY, JULY 8

Muddling in the Marsh, Mashomack Preserve’s program for Young Naturalists. Ages 4 and up. 9 to 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Book & Author Festival, panel, “The New Writing Life in the Digital Age. Library lower level, 7 p.m. Free.

East Coast Butterflies, slide show by naturalist Guy Tudor, Mashomack Preserve, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free for Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members. Call 749-1001.

Works in Progress concert, Perlman Summer Music School, Shore Road campus, 7:30 p.m. Free.

Film Series at the Barn, “Down to the Sea in Ships,” Historical Society, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 9

Butterflies in the Field, with Guy Tudor, Mashomack Preserve, 9 to 11 a.m. Bring binoculars. Free for Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members. CAll 749-1001.

Book Sale, Shelter Island Library lower level, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Farmer’s Market, Havens House grounds, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Blessing of the Pets, Our Lady of the Isle, all pets welcome. 11 a.m. No rain date.

Book & Author Festival, authors and their books Under the Tent at the Shelter Island Library, 2 to 4 p.m. $10 admission.

Works in Progress concert, Perlman Summer Music School. See Friday, July 8.

Annual Fireworks Show, Crescent Beach, 9:15 p.m. Sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce.

Honky Tonk Night, dance to benefit Gift of Life Foundation, the barn behind 151 North Ferry Road. 8 p.m. to midnight. BYOB. Admission is $25.

SUNDAY, JULY 10

Under the Tent, Community Tag Sale, Shelter Island Library, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Tables available for $25; call 749-0042.)

Under the Tent, Antique Road Show, Shelter Island Library, $5 per item appraised. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sundays in the Barn Series, Historical Society, book signing and talk by “Moby Duck” author Donovan Hohn. 4 p.m. Free.

MONDAY, JULY 11

Under the Tent, Book Sale, Shelter Island Library, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, JULY 12

Blood Pressure Screening, Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy, 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

Under the Tent, Book Sale, see listing for July 11.

NYS Safe Boating Classes, Shelter Island School, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Continues on Wednesday, July 13. Class is free, open to those 10 years and older. Adults pay $10 for state Safe Boaters Certificate. Call Garth Griffin to enroll, 749-5660, after 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 13

Petanque Tournament, La Maison Blanche, to benefit Shelter Island Lions Club. $30 entrance fee per team. 12 noon. Call 749-1633.

Garden Club program, flower arrangements with fruits & vegetables by Carolyn Brink, 12:30 p.m. Regular business meeting at 11 a.m.; board meeting at 9:30 a.m.

Cinema 114, “Rear Window,” Senior Activity Center, 2:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 15

Yard Sale, benefit for Peconic Land Trust planting at Reel Point. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Carolyn Denning, 749-2315. Drop-off of collectibles at Denning garage on South Ram Island Drive. Continues on Saturday, July 16.

SATURDAY, JULY 16

Farmer’s Market, see Saturday, July 9.

‘As You Like It,’ performance by Green Theatre Collective, Sylvester Manor’s Windmill Field, 5 p.m. $10 for adults, $5 for kids.

One Enchanted Evening, Historical Society benefit, Artemus Ward Estate, 6 to 8 p.m. Call 749-0045. $100 per person, $175 per couple.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

July 7: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 7 p.m.

July 8: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

July 11: Water Advisory Committee, 7:30 p.m.

July 12: Taylor’s Island, 9 a.m.

July 12: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

July 12: Planning Board, 7 p.m.

July 13: Shelter Island Library Board of Trustees meeting, library lower level, 7 p.m.

July 16: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees, Village Hall, 9 a.m.