Island Calendar: Week of July 28, 2011

EVERY WEEK…

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m. on the lower level of St. Mary’s.

Book Sale, Shelter Island Library, Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Labor Day.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., Our Lady of the Isle (through Labor Day). 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 8:30 a.m. Fiske Field, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 749-3082.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Kids Bowling, Legion Hall, Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Knitting Club, Library upper level, Thursdays, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Storytime, “Toddler Time,” Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m., 2 and 3 year olds, through August 23; “Let’s Rhyme & Play,” Fridays, 10:30 a.m., babies and toddlers, through August 26. Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. Library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Monday & Friday, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Sr. Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, American Legion Hall (temporarily suspended)

Youth Center, open Thursday and Friday nights, 7 to 10 p.m., Legion Hall; Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. Open gym through August 6.

Zumba, exercise/dance classes, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Bring water, wear comfortable sneakers. $5. Legion Hall.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 28

Works in Progress, Perlman Summer Music Program, Shore Road campus, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 29

Young Naturalists, “Leaf Me Alone,” Mashomack Preserve, ages 4 and up. 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2 p.m. Call 749-1001 to reserve. Free to Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members.

Friday Night Dialogues, author David Browne, “Fire and Rain: The Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel, CSNY, and the Lost Story of 1970,” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free.

Friday Night Film series, “Jaws” with a talk by Pat Mundus about the true story behind the classic, 9 p.m. Bring seating and a flashlight. Free.

SATURDAY, JULY 30

Car wash and more, 8th grade class fundraiser plus yard and bake sales. Shelter Island School grounds, 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

Mashomack on the Half Shell, annual benefit, dinner, dancing, auctions. Mashomack Manor House, 5:30 p.m. Tickets, $275.

Works in Progress, Perlman Summer Music Program, see July 28 listing.

SUNDAY, JULY 31

Sundays in the Barn series, P.A.T. Hunt presents history of Taylor’s Island, 2 p.m. Free.

MONDAY, AUGUST 1

Computer class for adults, Shelter Island Public Library, 3:30 to 5 p.m.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 2

Computer class for adults, Shelter Island Public Library, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 4

‘Island Folk,’ concert, Volunteer Park, Bridge Street, 7:30 p.m.

Mardi Gras Dance, Joe Lauro’s Barn, North Ferry Road, 8 p.m. $25 per person.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

July 29: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

August 1, Waterways Management Advisory Council, 7 p.m.

August 2, Town Board work session, 1 p.m.