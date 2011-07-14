Island Calendar: Week of July 14, 2011

EVERY WEEK…

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m. on the lower level of St. Mary’s.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall. 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 8:30 a.m. Fiske Field, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 749-3082.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30/ month. Legion Hall.

Kids Bowling, Legion Hall, Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Knitting Club, Library upper level, Thursdays, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. Library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Monday & Friday, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Sr. Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, American Legion Hall (temporarily suspended)

Youth Center, open Thursday and Friday nights, 7 to 10 p.m., Legion Hall; Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. open gym at school.

Zumba, exercise/dance classes, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Bring water, wear comfortable sneakers. $5. Legion Hall.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, JULY 15

Yard Sale, benefit for Peconic Land Trust planting at Reel Point. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact is Carolyn Denning, 749-2315. Drop-off of collectibles at Denning garage on South Ram Island Drive. Continues on Saturday, July 16.

Gummi Worm Day, Shelter Island Library, stories and edible dirt cups, 2 p.m.

Works in Progress, Perlman Summer Music Program, Shore Road campus, 7:30 p.m.

Film Series, “Finding Nemo,” Havens House Barn, 9 p.m. Free.

SATURDAY, JULY 16

Car wash, bake & yard sales, Shelter Island School 8th graders, school grounds, 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

Fruits of the Season, a hike along Mashomack’s Red Trail, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Free for Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members. Call 749-1001.

Farmer’s Market, Havens House grounds, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

League of Women Voters, monthly meeting, Shelter Island Library lower level, 11 a.m. All are welcome.

Menantic Peninsula Association, annual meeting and cocktail party, 4 p.m. Island Boatyard.

‘As You Like It,’ performance by Green Theatre Collective, Sylvester Manor’s Windmill Field, 5 p.m. $10 for adults, $5 for kids.

One Enchanted Evening, Historical Society benefit, Artemas Ward Estate, 6 to 8 p.m. Call 749-0045. $100 per person, $175 per couple.

Works in Progress, Perlman Summer Music Program, see Friday, July 15 listing.

SUNDAY, JULY 17

‘As You Like It,’ see listing for Saturday, July 16.

Theatre Workshop, Green Theatre Collective, Sylvester Manor, 2 p.m. For grades 3 to 5. $12.

Sundays in the Barn, Dava Sobel, author of “Longitude,” Havens House Barn, 4 p.m. Free.

Silver Beach Association, annual meeting, Center fire house, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Supper follows, $5 donation suggested for meal.

FRIDAY, JULY 22

Taylor’s Island Tour, Shelter Island Library and Taylor’s Island Foundation. Leave library at 10 a.m., return at 1 p.m. $5 suggested donation for the foundation. Register at the library (749-0042).

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

July 16: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees meeting, Village Hall, 9 a.m.

July 16: Village of Dering Harbor Zoning Board of Appeals, Public Hearing, Village Hall, 10 a.m.

July 18: Community Land Preservation, 8:30 a.m.

July 18: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

July 19: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

July 20: Deer & Tick Committee, 10 a.m.

July 20: Zoning Board of Appeals work session 7:30 p.m.

July 25: Community Housing committee, 7 p.m.

July 25: Shelter Island Fire District, Station One, 49 North Ferry Road, 7:30 p.m.