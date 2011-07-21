Island Calendar: July 21, 2011

EVERY WEEK…

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m. on the lower level of St. Mary’s.

Book Sale, Shelter Island Library, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Labor Day.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., Our Lady of the Isle (through Labor Day). 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 8:30 a.m. Fiske Field, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 749-3082.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Kids Bowling, Legion Hall, Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Knitting Club, Library upper level, Thursdays, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Storytime, “Toddler Time,” Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m., 2 and 3 year olds, through August 23; “Let’s Rhyme & Play,” Fridays, 10:30 a.m., babies and toddlers, through August 26. Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. Library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Monday & Friday, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Sr. Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, American Legion Hall (temporarily suspended)

Youth Center, open Thursday and Friday nights, 7 to 10 p.m., Legion Hall; Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. open gym at the school.

Zumba, exercise/dance classes, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Bring water, wear comfortable sneakers. $5. Legion Hall.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, JULY 22

Young Naturalists, “You are an Artist!” program, Mashomack Preserve. 10 to 11:30 a.m. for ages 4 and up; 1 to 2:30 p.m. for ages 8 and up. Free for Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members. Call 749-1001.

Taylor’s Island Tour, Shelter Island Library and Taylor’s Island Foundation. Leave library at 10 a.m., return at 1 p.m. $5 suggested donation for the foundation. Register at the library, 749-0042.

Film Series, “Around Cape Horn: Captain Irving Johnson,” Havens House Barn, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 23

Mashomack by kayak, explore coastal waters and learn more about the preserve, 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Nature Conservancy members, $35; non-members, $45. 749-1001.

Farmer’s Market, Havens House Grounds, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Pet Extravaganza, ARF & the Shelter Island Police Department, free rabies and micro-chipping clinic + adopt-a-thon, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Police Headquarters.

Houses by the Sea, biennial house tour sponsored by the Historical Society, 1 to 5 p.m. $40 in advance, $50 on day of tour. Buy tickets at brownpapertickets.com or Havens House Museum Store. Tickets must be picked up at Havens House. Call 749-0025 for information.

Flags of the World, craft program at the Shelter Island Library, grades 3 to 5, 2 p.m. Free.

TUESDAY, JULY 26

Poi Workshop, introduction to this performance art, grades K to 5, 5 p.m. Free.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27

Cinema 114, “Psycho,” Senior Activity Center, 2:30 p.m.

Works in Progress, Perlman Summer Music Program, Shore Road campus, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, JULY 28

Works in Progress, Perlman Summer Music Program, see July 27 listing.

FRIDAY, JULY 29

Friday Night Dialogues, author David Browne, “Fire and Rain: The Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel, CSNY, and the Lost Story of 1970,” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

July 25: Community Housing committee, 7 p.m.

July 25: Shelter Island Fire District, Station One, 49 North Ferry Road, 7:30 p.m.

July 26: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

July 26: Planning Board, 7 p.m.

July 27: Zoning Board of Appeals hearing, 7:30 p.m.

July 29: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.