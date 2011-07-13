The Shelter Island Historical Society will host its biennial house tour, “Houses by the Sea,” on Saturday, July 23 from 1 to 5 p.m.

This year’s tour focuses on living on or near the water with an eclectic mix of five Island homes, a 40-foot classic cutter and the Sylvester Farm windmill.

You might start your tour with two fabulous, contemporary homes on Gardiner’s Bay Drive. Two well-known decorators, Jonathan Adler and Simon Doonan (of Barneys fame), have created a home where the natural seascape melds with secret gardens and extraordinary interior spaces.

Although not on the water, the minimalist aesthetic of the Michael Morris-Yoshiko Sato house nearby, evokes a sun-bleached driftwood sensibility. The bold glass corners of this contemporary house appear to fly above the ground.

Plan to arrive at the Edie Landeck and Michael Coles home on Ram Island in time for tea and sweets and relax at this 1929 Tudor-style summer cottage on a magnificent waterfront property on Big Ram Island. Walk through the exquisite gardens and take in the panoramic view of Coecles Harbor.

Also included on the tour is a beautifully renovated 1960s Ranch that looks out over the water towards Greenport. The Jay and Devon Cross house features an unusually inventive lighting system by the internationally known designer Harve Descottes.

A late 19th-century, shingle-style cottage in the Heights, owned by Michael and Yvette Campbell, is built on a bluff to maximize the view. From the expansive wrap-around porch you can see the ferries coming and going across Greenport Channel as they have for over a century.

In keeping with this year’s theme celebrating maritime history, there will be a replica of a 1935 Crocker-designed family sailboat, the Anne Caie — the ultimate place “on the water.” Then add to the mix the Dominy windmill at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, one of only 11 surviving 18th-19th century wind-powered gristmills on Long Island.

Tickets are $40 in advance or $50 on the day of the tour. Order them at brownpapertickets.com or purchase them at the Historical Society’s Havens House Museum Store, which is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the day of the tour.

All tickets, including those ordered online, must be picked up at the Havens House. Tickets will include a map and descriptions of the houses, boat and windmill.

For information, call 749-3028.