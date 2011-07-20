Gusty winds capsize Sunfish

The Menantic Yacht Club (MYC) held its third series of Sunfish races on Sunday in West Neck Harbor and Mother Nature not only provided sunshine and dryer air but plenty of wind. The committee started the races at 2 p.m. and held five races. Normally the Race Committee uses three marks for the triangular course but, in a slight change on Sunday, the pin at the end of the start line served as the leeward mark. The first and fifth races were the typical triangle plus the windward mark with a downwind finish. The second race was around the triangle with an upwind finish. Races three and four were the triangle with a downwind finish.

Twenty-two boats and 25 sailors participated in the races but only 14 boats were left floating by the fifth race. In one instance, Rita Gates was forced to beach in Montclair Colony because of the wind. The winds were blowing from the west at between 12 and 18 knots with plenty of gusts, which made for exciting starts. The pin end was favored and became very crowded.

I did not witness any boats actually flip but I did see several upside-down boats, including Linda Gibbs and John Colby and his crew, seven-year-old daughter Marnie. After the race, I asked Marnie if she had been scared and she answered unequivocally “yes,” but like a true champ, she said she will be back next week. Other flippees included Cristina Morris and Charlie Modica.

When Cristina flipped, Charlie demonstrated the spirit of the MYC by immediately hopping off of his boat and helping Cristina right hers. In the shallow water of the harbor, masts get stuck in the bottom muck, making it difficult to right a boat. I am sure there were others. I came close to flipping a number of times myself.

I was always under the impression that the heavier one is on windy days, the less likely one is to flip and the better one will perform. After Victor Diaz’s performance on Sunday, I can no longer use my light weight as an excuse for poor performance.

Victor took four first-place finishes and he is about my size and weight. Not only did he win but he did it under extreme conditions, using an old boat with a non-racing sail. Victor had to repair his boat twice, which he did in MacGyver fashion. First his boom came apart and he had to tie the two spars together and then his mast snapped where it steps into the boat. For the balance of the races, he used a shorter mast and re-rigged his boat accordingly. Great job, Victor! We or I should say I am ready for some lessons from him.

Speaking of lessons, Richard Smith gave me an hour’s worth on Sunday morning before the races, which may well be the reason that I had my best racing scores of the past three weeks. Thanks Richard. Richard will give lessons to anyone who asks.

As you can see from the results, the top two finishers were fairly close. I really did not pay attention to them because they were too far in front of me and I was focusing on my own sail and just trying not to flip. The wind was really flukey at the windward mark, causing sailors to hit the mark, requiring a 360-penalty turn. Both the windward and reaching marks became crowded and I am sure that the Race Committee could hear some of the yelling: “Starboard, starboard, give me room #$%*!!!” (for print purposes, we will translate this last word as “please.”)

Many thanks to the Race Committee consisting of Commodore Pete and Sallie Bethge, their friend Gwynn Wardell and Christina LNU (last name unknown) for another superb job. Christina is new to the club and decided to help out on the committee boat.

Next week she’s planning to sail. This reminds me of Linda Gibbs, who helped out on the committee boat as a favor to me four years ago and has been racing ever since.

There were six newcomers this week, including Kristina Lange; John Modica, Charlie’s brother; Laura Leever; and Jon Woodward and his two sons, FNU (first names unknown, number 1 and number 2 for now). Remember sailors, the races start at 2 p.m. in West Neck Harbor every Sunday. Please give your sail number and full name to the committee, including crew names.

The MYC is one of those rare clubs where the camaraderie is great and the sailing and the competition is second to none. There are no fees or dues. If you are a novice or expert, come join us for an afternoon of terrific sailing and lots of fun. The club has extra sunfish available on a first-to-reserve basis. Call Pete Bethge at 749-1297 or Bob Harris at 749-0524. See you on the water.

Results:

Place Name Points

1. Victor Diaz 6 pts. 4 1sts

2. Peter Lane 10 pts. 1 1st

3. Charles Modica 19

4. Richard Smith 21

5. Bob Harris 35

6. John Modica 40

7. Dave Olsen 40

8. Andy Belford 49

9. Tom McMahon 49

10. Kristina Lange 54

11. Jonathan Brush 67

12. Linda Gibbs 71

13. Tom McGuirk 74

14. John Woodward & sons 78

15. Cristina Morris 83

16. Peter Swerdloff 86

17. Cole Colby 89

18. Laura Leever 89

19. Mary Vetri 91

20. Melanie Coronetz 98

21. John and Marnie Colby 100

22. Rita Gates 105