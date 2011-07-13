Golf: Tournament week at SICC

This week at the Shelter Island Country Club there were two membership tournaments. On Wednesday, July 6, there was a membership meeting and, afterward, a Scramble Tournament. The first-place team was made up of Jack Gibbs, Linda Springer, Frank Caputo and Ron Lucas; the second-place team included Billy Hannbury, Lyndy Edwards, Peggy Brennan and Gary Gates. The third-place team members were Randy Silvani, Artie Springer, Phyllis Powers and Ed Brown.

The Backwards Tournament was played on Sunday. The winners were Carol Loper and Bruce Taplin. Second place went to Liz Lechmanski for the women and Carl Sabal for the men. Karen Gibbs took third for the women and Tony Montalvo third for the men. Bob Hall took fourth place for the men.

The next membership tournament is Sunday, July 24. Tee-off is at 5 p.m.; a sign-up sheet is posted. We’re still waiting for the flights to take off, matches to be decided.

A new look around the club — Hans Schmid got a haircut. They had to use a hedge cutter. Only hearsay.

The Nannies program is half-way over; time does fly.

A junior golf program is available, call Scott Lechmanski at 495-3352 for more information.

Heard at the club:

The judge said to the man, “This is the fourth time you have been before me this month. Do you have anything to say?”

“Yes, sir. When I like someone, I give him all my business.”