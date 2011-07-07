GBCC: Junior players win season’s 1st interclub tourney

Now I know what writer’s block actually feels like! I’ve been staring at this blank computer screen for what seems like long enough for Ben Crane to play 18 holes. Although Ben is maybe the slowest golfer on the PGA tour, you must search out his comical antics on YouTube; he’s definitely the strangest golfer on the tour. I think his birth place is Alpha Centauri.

So, as most of you are probably aware, we’ve had a small changing of the guard this week here at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. After 50 years of dedicated service, Bob DeStefano has retired as head golf professional. If my small size 8’s can fill half of his shoes, I’ll be a happy camper. Bob is continuing as golf pro emeritus at GBCC and we all wish him the very best of luck in his forthcoming ventures.

But onward to the holiday week. Growing up an English schoolboy, I didn’t exactly have July 4th, Independence Day, on the top of the list of subjects in my English history class. We may have discussed it for a minute or two on a Tuesday in January. Our curriculum obviously didn’t want to dwell on our defeats. I remember something about Tax, Tea and Minutemen. But on a serious note, as a grownup, as my age dictates I am, and having spent a decade in America, the July 4th celebrations are a wonderful display of pride by the citizens in support of their country. I, for one, am very proud to have chosen to call America home.

So on to the week’s results.

GBCC has become a part of the East End Junior Interclub matches. Six of our junior members — Brendan Shea, Cole Colby, Myles Clark, Daniel Shea, Brian Feinstein, Jake Card and Matthew Feinstein — along with our two assistant pros, Chance Scheffing and Sean Sage, journeyed to Maidstone for the season opener, the Maidstone Pro-Junior Bowl. We were competing against the likes of the hosts as well as Shinnecock, The Bridge, Westhampton and Southampton, among others. And we won! So GBCC took home the spoils in our first outing! Hopefully they’ll invite us back.

Next stop is Southampton and we hear they’ve been doing some wonderful restoration of their golf course.

The GBCC women 18 holers competed for their second major of the season, the Chairman’s Cups. Christina Nemeth won the Chairman’s Cup (gross) with a solid 94 and Betty Kapalla shot a wonderful net 64 to win the Vice Chairman’s Cup. Well played!

The Lion’s Club fundraiser was held on Saturday. The Lions helped restart GBCC after World War II. Without their help, it may have stayed a potato field. The winners of the tournament were Valerie Angel for the ladies gross and Betty Kapalla, who is playing much better, for the ladies net.

Jay Sessa shot 72 to win the mens gross and Al Gaudelli won the mens low net with 66. Nice playing, everyone!

Dr. Frank Adipietro and his team of volunteers were on the first tee all day and the good doctor tells me it was a very successful fundraiser. Thanks, gents, and well done.