Gavron soccer tourney slated for Aug. 1 and 8

Sunset Beach restaurant will host the annual Simon Gavron Challenge Cup soccer tournament at Fiske Field on August 1 and 8, with the kickoff at 4:30 p.m. each day. The event benefits the Shelter Island Lions Club’s youth programs and is co-hosted by the town’s Recreational Department.

It is named for soccer enthusiast Simon Gavron, who was a founder of a casual Monday night soccer series that attracted players from the Sunset Beach staff. It evolved into a tournament that was named in Mr. Gavron’s memory after his death in 2005.

Eight teams, including many local athletes, will compete. SG United, last year’s champion, will face challengers including Sunset Beach, Gulluscio Storage, Binder Pools and Ram-Pharm United. Funds are raised by team registration fees.

Spectators are welcome.