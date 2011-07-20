Gardening: A gift from the Shelter Island Garden Club

Coming out of the library, looking a little to your right, coming out of the Legion Hall, looking straight ahead, driving north from the South Ferry and making the turn by Town Hall? That’s Wilson Circle. Many of the Island locations where flowers or shrubs bloom all summer are tended by the Shelter Island Garden Club’s “garden godmothers.” These include, among many others, the window boxes outside the Center Post Office, the “sitting garden” outside the library, the corner bed on the bend of the road at the IGA and, yes, the flowers at Wilson Circle.

The circle’s godmothers are Patricia Shillingburg, who supervised the plant selection and installation, and Kirsten Lewis, in charge of weeding and watering. Wilson Circle is named for James Wilson Sr., a WW II veteran and former American Legion member, his wife, Gold Star mother Frances Wilson, and their son, James Wilson Jr., the only Islander to die in combat during the Vietnam War.

The garden is in full bloom at the moment and looks quite lovely. Try to find a moment to stop by, leave your car somewhere and walk over. You may easily encounter something you were unfamiliar with and really like. And it’s a lot better to see things “live” than to rely on the pictures in catalogs. Bear in mind however, that this garden starts “from scratch” each year, which means that the plants are grown elsewhere and put in place where you find them. So the “real” bloom time, since the plants were most likely nursery-grown, which means “under plastic,” can easily be two to three weeks later in the season.

Almost all the plants are perennials, some of them old standbys but some perhaps less familiar. Among the former are bright pink and white phlox — phlox are a garden staple and very happy in full sun — as well as some low-growing white lilies. The lower, yellow flowers are coreopsis, one of the very few perennials that bloom all summer. They need to be cut back occasionally, but other than that are maintenance-free. The variety here is Coreopsis Moonbeam, a ferny one. There are other varieties of coreopsis, however, and all of them are both yellow and long-blooming.

Along the School Street rim and scattered throughout are the only annuals — yellow and orange marigolds, low-growers as well as sun lovers.

The less familiar plant, the tall red one, is crocosmia, a worthwhile garden addition. Crocosmia thrive in full sun, and the tall flower spikes bloom from the bottom of the stem upward, yielding up to 50 individual flowers per stem. The spikes run to almost three feet in height and the flowers are available not only in red, but in orange and yellow as well. The plants tend to be both disease- and pest-free. They make excellent cut flowers, lasting as long as a week in a well-tended vase.

The light lavender flowers are perovskia, also known as Russian sage. These are also tall, running three to five feet. They bloom mid-summer into fall and are quite fragrant. They will do well in full sun — in fact, this garden doesn’t have a moment of shade — and the foot-long panicles bloom for a number of weeks. They will tolerate half-shade however, unlike most of their companions in the circle. They are deer-resistant and easy to grow. They tend to become a bit “floppy,” however, as the season wanes.

So take a look! I think this year’s Wilson Circle is one of the nicest yet. Thanks, Shelter Island Garden Club!

c.galligan@aol.com