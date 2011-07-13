Garden: If Shelter Island had an official flower…

If Shelter Island had an official flower it would most certainly be the daylily, now in bloom from North to South ferry. Time was, before the state road was widened, wild daylilies bloomed on both sides, in sun and shade.

To begin with, daylilies are not lilies. In fact, many flowers are not what they are named to be — Montauk daisies are not daisies, for example, and the list is quite long. Daylilies are hemerocallis. The name comes from the Greek, “hemero” for “day,” “kalos” for “beautiful”, referring to the fact that the flowers of hemerocallis each last for only a single day. Blooms open at sunrise, wither at sunset and are usually replaced the following morning by another flower on the same scape. This pattern does not recommend them as cut flowers, unless all remaining buds on the scape have color. In this latter case, the flowers will open in water over several days.

Hemerocallis is native to Eurasia, and the plant is popular worldwide. There are over 60,000 registered cultivars and new ones have been known to sell for thousands of dollars. Through the process of hybridization, their diversity has grown at a spectacular rate. There are now fragrant types as well as re-bloomers. There are cultivars that have “ruffled” edges, some with contrasting “eyes” in the center of the bloom. In addition, some cultivars are characterized by “diamond dust,” the illusion of glitter.

The center part of the flower is called the throat, and usually comes in a contrasting color or shade. After pollination has taken place, the plant forms what appears to be a pod and these pods can be kept and used decoratively. Colors have expanded as well. The daylilies of yesterday were just orange or yellow. Now they come in almost every color — white, red, lavender, pink, purple and a dark purple close to black.

Daylilies are available in early, mid- and late varieties so that in a large, mixed bed, blooms can be available almost all summer. The plants work well in a perennial border as well, in groups of three or five. In one of my beds, I use them in an arc, cutting through the bed, with taller plants behind, lower ones in front. Daylilies are hardy, and this is certainly one reason for their popularity. They will survive, unlike roses for example, with very little care in many different climates. They tolerate drought well and adapt to various soil and light conditions. In addition, they’re bothered by few diseases.

My favorite is Stella D’Oro, with a long blooming time. Stella D’Oro has upright stems of fragrant, golden-yellow trumpet flowers. It flowers on the early side and then later in the season will throw repeat blooms.

If daylilies are your thing, you might want to join the American Hemerocallis Society, which according to their website is a non-profit, “organized exclusively for educational and scientific purposes, and especially to promote, encourage and foster the development and improvement of the genus Hemerocallis and public interest therein.” They publish a journal, host shows, exhibitions and other events and can be reached easily online or by mail at American Hemerocallis Society, P.O. Box 10, Dexter, Georgia 31019.