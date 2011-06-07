From the desk of Michael Hynes: Let’s work together

It is with much anticipation and excitement that I finally have the opportunity to address our wonderful community as the new superintendent/principal. Over the next few months, I will be meeting with anyone who is willing to talk with me about your thoughts and feelings about our school district. As I have stated repeatedly over the last month, I want to get to know anyone who has a stake in our school and children.

We will post a schedule of days and times on our website within the next few days. If you are unable to attend these meetings, I can meet you for a cup of coffee, speak to a group of community members at your organization, or come to your home if need be. My goal is to acquire as much history and knowledge about our Island and school district so I can get a more complete perspective of your collective thoughts and feelings. Please know my door is always open to anyone who would like to discuss their expectations about the Shelter Island School District.

In my speech to our 2011 graduates, I mentioned that during my transition I noticed many things about our community. I noticed a community that prizes its children above all else and a community that respects and embraces its responsibility for their future. It is apparent that our community cares passionately in honoring those who have gone before us and will never forget those who have given their lives above all else. I see a community in which I will be proud to move their children into the future. Most of all, I look forward to making sure that Shelter Island maintains its gracious, charming and motivated kinship while elevating the academic standards within our jewel of a school.

With the New York State Education Department making rapid and sweeping changes in regard to standards and curriculum, a new evaluation system for teachers and administrators and a redesigning of state assessments, we have a lot of work to do, work that I fully intend to be a collaborative effort. Work that will define our school and more importantly, ensuring that each and every student will succeed within and outside of our classroom walls.

I always thought a school is the hub of a passionate and caring community. It brings people together and defines a true purpose. Please join me in making our school the best it can be. I look forward to the journey and working with everyone (as our mission statement states) in assisting our students to engage, explore and empower.