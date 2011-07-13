Flashback: 1989 The annual gathering

Dave Klenawicus stopped by the office on Monday to provide some details about last week’s Flashback. “It was at St. Gabe’s,” he said. It was a pool party that was held each year, usually in August, as a fundraiser. He thought he was able to pick out a few faces from the crowd, but since he wasn’t positive, he didn’t want to be pinned down on the names. He did remember the tables lined with raffle prizes and how much fun the annual event was.

David Huschle called in, too. He recognized the St. Gabe’s pool but couldn’t recollect the occasion.