Editorial:Water quality woes

Supervisor Jim Dougherty last week took note at a Town Board meeting of a county draft report on Suffolk’s water quality that environmentalists say points to “an alarming decline in the county’s drinking and surface water over the last 17 years.” That’s how Richard Amper of the Long Island Pine Barrens Society puts it in a summary prepared by local environmental groups. It’s titled “Water Worries: Suffolk Report Documents Decline Without Prescription for Remedy.”

Mr. Dougherty cited the issue as one more reason why Shelter Island has been wise to refuse to let the Suffolk County Water Authority run a main to the Island and give it a plentiful supply of public water, no matter how dry the weather gets.

Fair enough, but no one should believe that Shelter Island’s own underground water supply is not threatened by the same source of pollution that is spoiling groundwater throughout Suffolk County: real estate development with its fertilized lawns and its underground septic systems.

Shelter Island is not immune. A decline in water quality in this region makes no one a winner.