Editorial: Town Board TV

The Town Board made a good move late last month when it voted to put video recordings of its meetings online through an Internet service called “townhallstreams.com,” as had been proposed by Councilman Peter Reich.

Go to that web address, click on the town menu, pick Shelter Island, then go to “previous meetings” and click on the one you want to see. By today, Thursday, there should be two: the Tuesday work sessions of June 28 and July 5. By Friday night, the regular meeting of Friday, July 8 should be up, too. In fact, you should be able to watch it live.

After you click on the meeting you want, it will take a few seconds to load — a disconcerting “no video” warning apparently means only that the file is still loading — and then it will all be there, the entire session almost instantly accessible.

The only oddity noted for the June 28 meeting was the digital clock above the image. Somebody along the line had a clock set to the wrong time when this tape was made or uploaded. An hour into a session that begins every Tuesday at 1 p.m., the clock indicates a time of 12:45 p.m.

Glitches aside, this is a great service. Channel 22 is a real asset but web video is a lot more accessible and flexible. You can watch anytime and anywhere there’s an Internet connection. No TV or Island cable connection is required. If all agree that public access to the workings of the Town Board is a good thing, there’s no downside to this service.

The board voted 4-1 last month to conduct a one-month free trial. If the board signs up for the two-year contract the company requires, the fee would be $250 a month to stream whatever meetings the town sends in.

Councilman Ed Brown, who is the board’s sharpest member when it comes to budgeting, voted no because, he said, the town should not add unnecessary costs at a time when the town continues to face shrinking revenues. He’s right. This is optional. And he’s right that it’s an added expense.

But according to Supervisor Dougherty, Channel 22 is operating well within its budget so adding $250 a month will not break, bend or even put a kink in the town’s financial planning.

It was only five years ago that the town finally offered regular television coverage of its meetings on Channel 22. For months, Mr. Brown opposed putting the board’s meetings on TV. He said a staring camera would repress some board members and others might be tempted to grandstand.

Time has shown the Channel 22 camera makes no difference. Most people, most of the time, forget or ignore it.

Channel 22 works fine for full-time residents with a Cablevision hookup and a lot of time flexibility. It’s not just weekenders who don’t fit that mold.