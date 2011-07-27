Editorial: Taylor’s Island

Those who don’t know what Taylor’s Island is, and what it’s all about, ought to read Carol Galligan’s story on page 3. It begins to tell the island’s history; part two will be published next week. The wind-up will include details of an event planned for August 13, the annual Kettle Clambake on Taylor’s Island to raise funds for the restoration of the town-owned rustic cabin there.

The push to save the cabin from destruction is an effort that many local people and Coecles Harbor boaters know well; newcomers and many second homeowners may know less. This week’s story is their chance to learn more about the island. They can participate in its restoration by attending the clambake.

P.A.T. Hunt, Richie Surozenski, Alfred Kilb Jr. and many other Shelter Islanders have worked doggedly for half a decade, at least, to save the cabin and see it restored for public use. They are among those volunteers who serve on a committee appointed by the Town Board to figure out a long-term plan for the island.

Some members of the board had considered it a dilapidated wreck and wanted to replace it with a wooden shelter.

Islanders who remembered the cabin on Taylor’s Island fondly from summer trysts and jaunts — and just loved seeing it there on the south end of Coecles Harbor, against the edge of the Mashomack Preserve — rallied to change the board’s direction.

Now the committee is on the verge of success. With initial funds in hand and money from a state grant, important restoration work can begin. Thanks, Taylor’s Island Committee, for your hard work; thanks Town Board and town highway crews for supporting the effort; and thanks in advance to everyone who marks their calendar now for the bash on August 13.