Editorial: Seeing things

The business community, believing itself under attack, rallied its forces last Friday and stopped the Town Board from sharpening the language of the zoning code as it applies to nonconforming uses.

As several speakers pointed out at a hearing on the doomed proposal, it would have applied to a good number of Shelter Island’s business properties because many are leftovers from the old days, before the town created residential-only zones in 1959. Of 76 business properties on the Island, 33 are in nonconforming zones.

The proposed amendment did not change the rules. It only made clear what the current code tries to say but muddies. But businesspeople dreaded it.

There were a couple of particular sore points. The current code says that a nonconforming use “that has been voluntarily discontinued” for a year will lose its legal status. The proposed code drops “voluntarily” and says a “substantial discontinuance” of a nonconforming use for a year terminates its legality.

Why drop “voluntarily?” Put it back. And get rid of that vague word “substantial.”

This problem, and a section that barred reconstruction after a catastrophic fire — which the Town Board dropped weeks ago — are what first hit the nerves of the Island’s hard-pressed business people.

Otherwise, there was nothing to fear except confusion. The current code says, for example, that a legal nonconforming use may be altered or expanded without a special permit from the ZBA if it “does not create any new nonconformity or increase the degree or extent of nonconformity …”

How can any nonconforming use be expanded without creating a new degree of nonconformity? Apparently, the code is saying backwardly that any kind of expansion needs a permit from the ZBA.

The proposed code makes it simple: a special permit is needed for any expansion.

The current code says: “A legal use may be extended to any portion of an existing nonconforming building on the same lot. The area of a legal nonconforming use may not be extended within the premises or building” without the ZBA’s approval.

The second sentence contradicts the first. And what does it mean? Is a special permit needed? A variance?

The proposed code says a nonconforming use “may not [be] physically expanded …. including ancillary uses such as waterways, outdoor activities and parking areas … except with a special permit … subject to the criteria of” the code’s standards for granting variances.

That’s precise, unambiguous and no change.

If the town defines a district’s zoning as residential, the expansion of business uses there should not be allowed, not without ZBA review, at least. Yet the business community suddenly sees this very familiar basic tenet of all zoning as a newfangled attack by leisure-class newcomers against the stalwarts of the local economy.

Fear promotes panic and we witnessed a hefty dose of it on Friday.