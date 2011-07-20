Early Summer Weather Report

Our past month of June has given us weather at times different from the average run of June weather.

For instance, the warmest days for June this year were way back on June 9 and 10, when the high temperature for each day was 94 degrees. We had no higher temperature for the rest of the month. On the 12th, there was an 85-degree day and that was the warmest since the 10th. Why these cooler temperatures prevailed to the month’s end, I do not know. There were two cool daytime readings on the 14th, when it rose no higher than 66 degrees and on the 25th, when it was only 67 degrees. Yes, for June it was a little on the cool side for high daytime temperatures.

As for June nights, it was milder. The lowest recorded temperature was 45 degrees on the 4th. There was only one other low night reading, when it was 46 degrees on the 5th. Mild nighttime temperatures continued throughout the month. Over the years, there is often frost in the month of June but not this June.

There was measurable rainfall on eight days. Heaviest for one day was 1.69 inches on the 23rd. June is often the month when there is little rainfall and early crops have often suffered. Some of those with cash crops have put in irrigation and often over the long term it pays. And the opposite is true when we have had ample or many extra rains, with muddy soils and some washouts, making for delayed maturity in crops. Such is one of many, many hazards or perils that affect the farmer, whether he is in crop or livestock farming.

There were three periods of thunder and lightning: on the 1st, 9th and the 17th. Thunder and lightning on the 9th was from 6 to 9 p.m. with one-half inch of rain. June 17 gave us over an inch of rain with thunder and lightning. The greatest rain in two days was on June 22nd and 23rd, when 2.0 inches was recorded. Total rainfall during June was 5.78 inches. This amount is close to two inches above the long-term June average.

Recorded were 5 clear, 7 partly cloudy and 18 cloudy days. Our wind direction was mainly from the southwest and that is the direction our wind is from throughout our average summer.

Use extreme care when sudden thunderstorms visit our area, on the golf course, in your boat or in the hayfield or when clamming. Many times it has visited our farm and killed a cow or chickens. The lightning bolt hit a barbed wire fence and killed chickens nesting in the tall grass under the fence. I have seen the hissing Saint Elmo’s ball of fire going from a telephone pole to a lightning rod on our farm home. Scared the living hell out of me and it would you too.

Have a delightful and safe summer on Long Island’s beautiful waters and land.

By Richard G. Hendrickson

U.S. Cooperative Weather Station, Bridehampton, Long Island