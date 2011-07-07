Dering Harbor: Sprinklers, fences on Board agenda

Village trustees acted on five resident applications at their regular monthly meeting on Saturday morning, June 25, in Village Hall. Three were requests related to a 2007 local law that requires property owners to install a well for any proposed sprinkler or watering system in order to avoid a drain on the village’s public water supply. Two applications were about fence installations, subject to board review and approval before referral to the Architectural Review Board.

Clora Kelly, Prudence Fairweather and Elizabeth Morgan submitted plans for sprinkler/well requests, requiring the installation of a low volume pump, producing no more than 14 gallons of water per minute. It was noted by Mayor Tim Hogue that there already was a well on the Kelly-Skibeli property as part of a geo-thermal system but it was old and the owners had been advised by the building inspector to install a second well for the sprinkler system.

All three requests were approved unanimously.

Requests for fence approvals were received from Ms. Fairweather and Ms. Morgan. Ms. Fairweather’s application specified installation of a living fence of boxwood, approximately 4 feet in height. A diagram of the fence and its location, a requirement of the permitting process, had been drawn by trustee Heather Brownlie, based on a physical inspection of the site from the street.

During the discussion about her plans, Ms. Fairweather also raised questions about fence heights in her neighborhood and damage from tree limbs falling on her house, as well as other issues. Trustee Linda Adams explained that the board’s responsibilities concerning fences relate to safety – fence height at intersections, for example. Property damage needed to be resolved by the property owners involved.

Ms. Morgan’s fence, which she diagrammed for the board, would double as a pool fence and would include wire mesh, a privet hedge and picket fencing. Mayor Hogue commented on how accommodating to the village’s concerns Elizabeth and Jonathan Morgan had been during the extensive renovation of their Shore Road home.

Both requests were approved and referred to the Architectural Review Board for action at a public hearing, scheduled immediately following the board’s meeting. (See above.)

In other board business, the mayor briefly reported on the following:

• Trustees Heather Brownlie and Richard Smith were re-elected to two-year terms on the board in the village election held on June 21. They both ran for office unopposed.

• The 10K run on June 18 was very successful in terms of turnout; the weather cooperated; and the portion of the run on village roadways went smoothly.

• The town/village stormwater abatement “MS4” report had been accepted by the state, as presented, with only minor comment.

• Engineers are being interviewed for the job of drilling a new village well, next to the existing well number 2.

At one point during Saturday’s meeting, the board recessed to meet in executive session for discussion of an on-going legal matter.

The next meeting of the board will be held on Saturday, July 16 at 9 a.m.