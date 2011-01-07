Class of 2011 honors and awards

Congratulations, Shelter Island Class of 2011! In addition to their diplomas, this year’s graduates received the following awards and scholarships, presented at an awards ceremony on Friday, June 24 and during commencement on June 25.

Admiral Harold E. Shear Memorial Award to Margaret Hildreth for most improvement in math proficiency, grades 9-12.

Albert W. Springer Award to Mackenzie Needham, for his work in the field of technology and fine arts.

American Legion Auxiliary Award to Margaret Hildreth, who made the most progress in social studies over four years.

American Legion Auxiliary Ward to Stephanie Vecchio for displaying citizenship and Americanism.

American Legion Award to Andrew BeltCappellino for displaying leadership and citizenship in social studies.

Aunita Lucas Memorial Award to Stacey Clark for a future career in the healing arts.

Bucky Clark Memorial to Stacey Clark for love of music.

Chamber of Commerce Award to John McEnroe for skilled trades and technology, Margaret Hildreth for humanities, Stephanie Vecchio for science, Andrew BeltCappellino for math and Mackenzie Needham for art.

D.A.R. Good Citizen Award to Stephanie Vecchio for her dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

Eastern Long Island Hospital Award to Stephanie Vecchio. Awarded to a senior who either participated in the ELIH work experience program or who may be pursuing a career in the medical arts.

Emile A. Burlingame Award for industrial technology to Michael Melichar and Andrew BeltCappellino.

Figenbaum Memorial Scholarship to Margaret Hildreth for participation in music.

Frances Cartwright Memorial Scholarship in nursing to Stacey Clark.

Friedman Family Fine Art Photography Award in honor of Lt. Joseph J. Theinert to Christian Napolitano for pursuing the art of fine photography.

Jack Doenias “Reach for the Stars” Memorial Award to John McEnroe.

The Presbyterian Church Joan W. Siedem Memorial Award to Margaret Hildreth for her pursuit of music excellence, involvement in a wide range of music activities and community commitment.

Karen Lomuscio Memorial Award for dramatic arts to Kristie Moschetta.

Kilb Family Scholarship to Margaret Hildreth, who is going on to higher education and who has performed to the best of her ability in high school.

L. George Ferrer Memorial Scholarship Award to Kristie Moschetta who will be pursing a career in criminal justice, law enforcement, law or public service.

Lt. Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Scholarship to Christian Napolitano for his hard work.

Mashomack Preserve Environmental Award to Stephanie Vecchio and Max Pelletier for their demonstrated concern for the environment.

Mel Lumbra Scholarship to Andew BeltCappellino for his qualities of friendliness, courteousness, organization and concern.

MSG Varsity Scholarship to Morgan Anderson and Mackenzie Needham for their involvement with MSG varsity or The Challenge.

Nancy Alexander Memorial Scholarship to Margaret Hildreth.

New York State Board of Regents for Academic Excellence scholarship to Andrew BeltCappellino and Margaret Hildreth for attendance at a New York State school.

Pepsi Cola Company Scholarship to Andrew BeltCappellino and Stephanie Vecchio.

Peter Laird Vielbig Memorial Award to Kristian Clark for pursuit of post high school culinary, environmental or entrepreneurship programs.

St. Mary’s L.W. & Florence Hench Fund Award to Kyle Johnson and Michael Melichar.

St. Mary’s James Cardone Award to Katie Cogan.

Senior Citizen Award to Michael Melichar for good citizenship.

Shelter Island 10K Community Fund Award to Andrew BeltCappellino and Stephanie Vecchio for being the best role models.

Shelter Island Ace Hardware Vocational Education Achievement Award to Max Pelletier.

Shelter Island Country Club Sportsmanship Awards to Michael Melichar and Stephanie Vecchio for sports etiquette, leadership and sportsmanship.

Shelter Island Duplicate Bridge Award to Katie Cogan for excellence in creative writing.

Shelter Island Faculty English Award to Andrew BeltCappellino for excellence in English.

Shelter Island Faculty Mathematics Award to Andrew BeltCappellino for the highest average for four or more years of high school math.

Shelter Island Faculty Arts Award to Dana Ramos for excellence in the arts.

Shelter Island Faculty Business Award to Kristian Clark for excellence in business subjects.

Shelter Island Faculty Science Award to Andrew BeltCappellino for the highest average in high school science over four or more years.

Shelter Island Faculty Foreign Language Award to Dana Ramos for excellence in a foreign language.

Shelter Island Faculty Valedictorian & Salutatorian Awards to Andrew BeltCappellino and Morgan Anderson respectively.

Shelter Island Fire Department Award to Margaret Hildreth as an outstanding role model for peers and underclassmen.

Shelter Island Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary to Margaret Hildreth for service to the community and for her helpfulness to others.

Shelter Island Reporter Journalism Award to Morgan Anderson for demonstrating creativity in writing.

South Ferry Best English Thesis Awards to Margaret Hildreth and Andrew BeltCappellino.

Student Council Scholarship Award to Margaret Hildreth for leadership, community involvement and good citizenship.

Student Council Art Pedersen Memorial Award to Christian Napolitano, who “dares to dream, dares to try, dares to fail and dares to succeed.”

Suffolk Bicycle Riders Association to Morgan Anderson for outstanding scholarship and service.

Suffolk County Highway Superintendents’ Association Award to Max Pelletier for pursuing a career in engineering, environmental or political science.

Wes Smith/Shelter Island Lions Club Award for scholarship ad service to Margaret Hildreth.