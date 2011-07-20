Businesses make up tiny percentage of tax base

The topic of pre-existing businesses in residential zones came up before the Town Board again on Tuesday as Supervisor Jim Dougherty made a point of reporting that they make up a tiny percentage of the town’s $3 billion tax base. “Our business is residential on the Island,” he said, referring to the second home market that drives the Island economy.

He said that the total value of all business properties was about $97 million or about 3.5 percent of the tax base, according to figures from the assessor’s office.

Mr. Dougherty’s comment followed the assertion by impassioned speakers at a public hearing on July 8 that non-conforming businesses scattered around the Island are a vital part of the Island’s economy and character. The subject was a proposed code change intended to clarify the rules for allowing non-conforming businesses to expand and when they should be considered to have been abandoned, which the Town Board is redrafting because of intense opposition from the business community expressed at the hearing.

Chamber of Commerce President Sean McLean asserted at the hearing that at least 50 percent of the Chamber of Commerce’s membership and 80 percent of the businesses on the Island “are probably pre-existing, non-conforming.”

Town Assessor Al Hammond last week released a memo on the subject of non-conforming and conforming businesses as part of the tax base. “As non-conforming commercial use codes are being reviewed, the following data might be helpful as background material,” the memo reads.

“Non-conforming properties listed are lots in residential zones that have been granted special exception for commercial use and are being used for commercial purposes,” Mr. Hammond wrote. “Conforming properties are all legally zoned for business use but, are not all being used for commercial purposes.”

According to Mr. Hammond. the total taxable assessed value of the town is $3,023,337,027. There are 30 non-conforming parcels in commercial use with a total assessed value of $47,212,329, or 1.56 percent of the total tax base, he reported; and there are 76 conforming parcels in commercial use assessed at $49,241,207 or 1.63 percent of the total tax base. The total number of parcels being used for commercial purposes is 106 with an assessed value of $96,453,536, accounting for 3.19 percent of the tax base, according to Mr. Hammond.

“For clarity, the number of conforming business use parcels [in the B &B1 zones] is 187,” he wrote. “Of this number, 22 parcels are tax exempt, 88 are taxable but not in business use and 76 (above) are in business use. The 88 taxable conforming business parcels not in commercial use are assessed at $47,065,827 or 1.56 percent of the town taxable assessed value,” he wrote.