Business Brief: Scooter rentals offered, a first for the Island

A first for the Island, 10 scooters are now available for locals and visitors to rent by the hour, weekend or week. The service is also a first for the new business, Venture Out Shelter Island, which officially opened July 1 at 21 North Ferry Road.

Before opening the business, Liz Lechmanski, 27, said she had checked with the Town Clerk, and aside from having to have a retail-zoned location, “really good international insurance” and plenty of parking, there were no issues with start-up.

The only competition that Ms. Lechmanski is aware of are electric bikes being rented in Greenport, which run out of a charge in about two hours, she said. Ms. Lechmanski owns the business with her two brothers, Phillip Lechmanski, 26, and Jeff Franzoni, 30.

Ms. Lechmanski said she is encouraged by her first week’s in business. Last Sunday, four of her 10 scooters were rented as well as three stand-up paddle boards.

Scooter rental pricing for up to 3 hours is $38 per hour, with discounts for longer periods. A weekend rental is $248 and a full week is $398..

Scooter renters must be 21 years old, have a valid driver’s license or passport and a major credit card on which a $200 hold is required for security. Renters assume full responsibility, including parking tickets and loss or damage to scooters. Insurance is optional at $18 per scooter. If a renter declines insurance, they assume all responsibility for damage to property, vehicle and personal injury should an accident occur.

The drivers of the scooters must have a license, be at least 18 years of age, and sign a “waiver of liability and assumption of risk.” Helmets are provided and it is the renter’s responsibility to wear the helmet at all times while operating the scooter. Also provided and required during scooter operation is protective eyewear.

Only one person is allowed to ride each scooter at a time, and scooters are allowed to be driven only on paved roads, as driving on beaches or sidewalks is prohibited on Shelter Island. Scooter renters and drivers are prohibited from taking the scooters off of the Island.

Fuel is included in the cost of the rental, Ms. Lechmanski said; it holds about two gallons. The scooters are fuel efficient, she said. One renter drove 58 miles without refueling last weekend, she said. Drop-off and pick-up is available at no charge, and all of the scooters include beach passes, a bonus for non-residents. GPS is available for an additional charge.

Having grown up here, Ms. Lechmanski said she is very familiar with the Island, and is happy to share her extensive knowledge with customers as well as offering complimentary maps.

“The best part of the Island is the outdoor life,” Ms. Lechmanski said, adding she wants to provide the community with products that encourage outdoor activities. Venture Out’s current retail selection includes fishing poles, nets, lures and clam rakes, professional cycling gear, items for hiking, tennis and golf, and beach gear including sunglasses, towels, tubes, floats, sunblock and bathing suits.

In the winter, Ms. Lechmanski said she will be thinking of the year-round needs of the residents by offering equipment necessary for school sports, as well as ice skates, sleds and hunting gear.