Buoy Room: First trophy race of season

Saturday, July 9, marked the first trophy race of the season for the Shelter Island Yacht Club’s Herreshoff 12½ fleet’s season.

Due to less than favorable wind conditions, the past couple of weeks have forced the fleet to postpone and eventually abandon their weekly races. The Heatherton was intended to take place last weekend but winds hovering around two knots allowed for a half hour postponement and eventual on-water abandonment. The lack of wind and strong tide caused the Race Committee to call the race, their main concern being the safety of the sailors during their voyage to Pipes’ Cove through the very strong tides in the ferry channel.

As a result, this week’s races were designated as the Heatherton. The fleet sailed two races during just under two hours. The first race featured a seldom raced windward-leeward course; the sailors circled the designated path three times.

Strong inner-course winds allowed the competitors to navigate the course quickly. Most found the starboard tack to be favored. Spotty wind at the weather mark made for interesting roundings.

The second race was an often raced windward-leeward twice-around course, with the second leg sailing only to the windward mark. After rounding the mark, the fleet headed to a white can off of Dering Point; the final leg was the traditional “race to the pier” finish.

Denny Clark finished first overall; Larry Landry placed second; Jeff Bresnahan won third, and Ed Bausman rounded out the top four competitors. Bausman said he believed Saturday was the best day all season.