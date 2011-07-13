A beautiful Saturday morning more than made up for last year’s rain at the annual Blessing of the Pets at Our Lady of the Isle Church. Father Peter DeSanctis led the invocation, which touched on the different ways animals improve the quality of life for humans.

More than 50 pets and critters showed up for the blessing. Some were more than a handful, while others were no bigger than a handful. All of them had a wagging good time — except maybe the caterpillar.

Eric Ivers came closest to guessing the number of goldfish in the bottle with 2,010; there were 2,141. Cornelia Carragher won the dog bones contest with a guess of 350, closest to the actual count of 368.