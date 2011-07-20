Back to the future of yacht design

The history of yacht development in Detroit was the topic when the Shelter Island Yacht Club hosted several staff of the College for Creative Studies in Detroit on Friday, July 15. Their visit was highlighted by a lecture given by associate professor of transportation Tom Roney on “Yachts of the Future.” It was based on a two-year student project with the goal of producing eco-friendly and environmentally sustainable yachts.

Over the course of the study, the students were expected to design charter boats that could carry up to 12 passengers and her crew. One yacht in particular focused on the use of natural energy. As expected, solar energy contributed heavily into the design.

In conjunction with the lecture, the America’s Cup winner in both 1974 and 1977, the Courageous, was moored offshore Friday, June 15 and Saturday, June 16. A 12-meter boat, she was launched in the same year she won the Cup.

Described by Ken Walker, the orchestrator of both the lecture and Courageous’ visit, as “bare boned,” she boasts no comforts such as cushioned seating, a kitchen or even a head. Courageous was restored in 2002; all of the equipment was replaced and hydraulics added to optimize her speed in varying conditions. She is 67 feet long, draws 9 to 9½ feet with a full keel, and has an approximate sail area of 2,400 square feet; they are made of nylon reinforced Kevlar.

Although she is no longer a contender for the Cup, she continues to compete in her home harbor of Newport. In her Cup racing days, her traditional crew was 11 people. Her current crew varies but often remains around 16 or 17. In the past few years, she won six American Championships and two World Championships.

In his lecture, Mr. Roney talked about how students used eco-friendly technology in their designs. To tap into the readily available power, photovoltaic cells were used to fuel the engines, rather than gasoline. To fully exploit and simultaneously conserve the primary source of power for the vessel, the wind, retractable sails were included. To further expand the potential of the yacht, the design included collapsible twin masts. They were mobile and could move on the deck as well as change height.

Such variables enabled the boat to sail under bridges without fear of damage, increasing its ability to sail the shortest course and conserve energy when under power.

Other student-designed vessels included using nano-turbines to generate increased amounts of energy; rain water collection equipment was also utilized. The designers wanted to increase the boat’s stability in the harbor and minimize deck movement so they varied the keel shapes. Furthermore, to increase the interior cabin space, they changed the width of the exoskeleton and constructed it with aluminum.

Mr. Roney stressed one important factor the students had to consider carefully while designing their yachts: the potential owner’s desire for leisure. As a result, a few boats included creature comforts such as hot tubs, mo-ped storage, hidden radar, underwater observation areas at the bow and submersibles. In keeping with the observation area at the bow, pools were added, as well as lounging areas.

The various yachts designed won awards such as the World Superyacht in 2008 and 2010, as well as the Hyundai Yacht International Design in 2009.

The lecture was enjoyed by all. Bill Pedersen, a member of the Yacht Club, said it was “amazing to see past and future unite together” in such a unique project. Jill Lerner, a member of the advisory board at the College for Creative Studies, felt the night was “a great opportunity to showcase some student work.”