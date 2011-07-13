Aspiring journalist goes on patrol

A 17-year-old South African aspiring journalist attending an international writing camp for kids called Rena’s Promise at Camp Quinipet last week had the ride of his life on Wednesday evening.

Jason Richardson, who comes from a poor family in Capetown and has cerebral palsy, sat beside Officer Tom Cronin as he did his Island rounds on an unusually busy 3-11 p.m. shift on July 6. Jason’s mentor at the camp, author Simon Worral of Hampton Bays and Herefordshire, England, asked Police Chief James Read to allow Jason to go along. Chief Read approved the request and answered Jason’s many questions about police work on the Island. Mr. Worrall, who has written for National Geographic, Smithsonian and the London Times, went along on the police cruise.

Soon after Officer Cronin picked Jason up from Camp Quinipet and showed him how to use a radar gun, a speeding car prompted Officer Cronin to pursue with flashing lights. The car soon pulled over. Moments later, a motorcyclist broke a collarbone and suffered a concussion after falling at the stop sign in front of the IGA. Officer Cronin and Jason were there after responding to the radio call.

As the motorcyclist awaited the Red Cross ambulance and received medical attention from Red Cross EMTs already at the scene, Jason interviewed a bystander and took notes, all the while getting guidance from Mr. Worrall.

Then came another call: a child on a bike had been struck by a car. Officer Cronin proceeded to the nearby accident scene to assist the police officer who had already responded to the call. Upon his arrival, the injured child was on her way to the hospital, having been taken care of by other Island police officers and Red Cross EMTs.

At last report, the child involved in the accident was back home.

Jason’s trip to the United States to attend the five-day writing program was his first out of South Africa and his first time on a plane. In addition to his experience as a reporter patrolling in a police car with a mentor, his account of which will be a required assignment, the 18 writing camp attendees had experiences on and off the Island with writers who shared their knowledge of fiction, creative non-fiction, poetry, investigative journalism, song lyrics and the book and magazine industries.

The campers all had the opportunity to read some of their own works at Canio’s books in Sag Harbor and took part in a Skype conversation with pop star Jem, who has a huge following among teens. Heather Dune Macadam, who founded the writing program, said that Jem is a special friend of hers and that she thought the students would be interested in talking to her about writing lyrics as well as her move into film making. Jem talked to the students about not being pigeonholed, not believing people who are negative about them, an believing in themselves, messages that Ms. Macadam said are important for all teens.

Jason received a full scholarship from Ms. Macadam, a New Yorker and East Ender, for the inaugural Rena’s Promise writing camp, which she runs and leases space for at Camp Quinipet. The program is named for the Rena of her book “Rena’s Promise” about a Holocaust victim.

A former professor at SUNY Southampton, Ms. Macadam created the writing camp after promising a student from Wales that she could come to America to learn to write. Ms. Macadam chose students between the ages of 14 and 17 from the U.S. and overseas and a variety of social and cultural backgrounds, with the goal of providing the young writers with a place to develop their cultural and creative voices.

The mission of Ms. Macadam’s Rena’s Promise program is to promote ecumenical, open-mined and open-hearted citizens of the world, she said. The day after her mother’s passing, on May 11, Ms. Macadam gave scholarships to every student who had requested one. She then set up a scholarship fund in her mother’s name, to which many of her mother’s friends contributed in her memory.

Jason’s teacher from Vista Nova school in Captetown, South Africa discovered the program and researched it before deciding it would be good for Jason. Jason himself raised the money to travel to the Island with the help of his mother, who contacted the South African radio show Cape Talk to interview Jason and encourage donations. The radio station paid the balance of his travel costs and Jason went on the air again Wednesday from Shelter Island via telephone to share some of his experiences.

Camp Quinipet, a not-for-profit community and service oriented facility, is the locale for the program, with which it is not affiliated. Quinipet does offer its own educational and artistic programs including community sailing, a six-week summer day camp and a week-long sleep-away Christian camp in July and August. The New York State-registered historic property offers some of the original lodging dating back to 1882, and relies on contributions and donations to enable improvements, repairs and additions to the camp.