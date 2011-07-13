Arts: Island poet to read

Virginia Walker will read her poetry at the Marine Museum in Amagansett on Sunday, July 17 at 5 p.m. A reception will follow. The museum is located at 301 Bluff Road.

Ms. Walker teaches English and humanities at Dowling College and Suffolk County Community College. She has been a finalist for Suffolk County Poet Laureate, and her poetry has been published in local and national publications. In addition to her work on women writers and modern ethics, she has lectured at professional meetings on a variety of topics —from making poetry accessible to students to American Indian mythologies in fiction.



