Arts: At boltax.gallery…

Boltax.gallery will host the first solo American exhibition for British artist, Jemimah Patterson, opening on Friday, August 5 and running through August 29. An artist’s reception will be held on Saturday, August 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the gallery on North Ferry Road.

The gallery describes the exhibit, “Two-In,” this way: “Identical twins intrigue us because they are clones, not only in the biological sense, but in the popular use of the word. As one of a conjoined set of identical twins … Ms. Patterson’s works resonate with duality and psychological dimension.”

The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Monday.