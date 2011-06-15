Who's New: Lydia Rose Brigham

Rachel and Alfred Brigham of Shelter Island welcomed Lydia (Lily) Rose on October 11, 2010. Lily was born at Southampton Hospital, weighing in at 7 pounds, 1 ounce and measuring 19 1/2 inches. She joins her big brother and sister, Alfred and Elsie Mae.

The proud grandparents are Walter and Barbara Brigham, and Robert and Heather Reylek, all of Shelter Island. Lily is the great-granddaughter of Karoline Kilb and Barbara (Buzz) Clark, and the late Alfred Kilb Sr., Robert (Bucky) Clark, and Robert and Elsie Reylek.

Lily is named after her great-great-grandmother Lydia (Lily) Corbett, Karoline’s late mother.