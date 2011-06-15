Who's New: Elizabeth Maria Weslek

Ian and Victoria Weslek have announced the birth of Elizabeth Maria Weslek on May 18, 2011 at 6:58 a.m. at Southampton Hospital. She weighed in at 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Maria Loconsolo of Shelter Island and the late Alan Shields of Shelter Island; her paternal grandparents are the late Gary Weslek of Topsail Beach, North Carolina and the late Elizabeth Putt of Shelter Island. Elizabeth is named after her two grandmothers.

She joins her two big brothers, Harrison and Evan Weslek.