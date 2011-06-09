What's happening: Week of June 9, 2011

LIVING GREEN MADE EASY

Learn how to live green — or greener — at the Shelter Island Green Living Expo, Saturday, June 11 at the Youth Center. Enjoy local music, Greeny’s smoothies and demonstrations by local organizations and groups on how to make living, working and playing green more fun. This town-sponsored event opens at 10 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m. At the same time, the Class of 2011 is holding a “green” car wash outside.

PERLMAN IS BACK!

The Perlman Music Program’s summer music school opens June 16 at 73 Shore Road, with its first Works in Progress concert on Friday, June 17 and a faculty concert on Saturday, June 18 — both at 7:30 p.m. under the big performance tent on PMP grounds. Works in Progress student concerts will continue on most Friday and Saturday evenings through July 30. For the schedule of events, check the Reporter calendar, call 1-212-877-5045 or visit perlmanmusicprogram.org.

BLUE TRAIL TRUCK TOUR

Explore Mashomack’s 11-mile Blue Trail by truck on Saturday, June 11 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. This special tour leads through oak forest and meadows and beside vernal and coastal ponds — the far reaches of the preserve. There is no charge for Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members. Call 749-1001 to make a reservation.

TRIPS TO TAYLOR’S ISLAND

The Taylor’s Island Foundation will host its first tea at the island’s Smith-Taylor Cabin on Friday, June 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. The guest list is limited so call P.A.T. Hunt at 749-1603 for information and a reservation.

On Sunday, June 19, the foundation and Shelter Island Kayak Tours invite the community to a Father’s Day Paddle, setting off from the Burns Road town landing at 4:30 p.m.

Kayaks will be available for rent, $30 for a single, $50 for a double — a portion of the rental fee will benefit the foundation. Bring a snack to share; beverages will be provided. Call 749-1603 to sign up. Rain date is Sunday, June 26.

AFTER SCHOOL NATURE

Trees are home to many animals, and on Wednesday, June 15, from 3 to 4:30 p.m., participants ages 4 and up will take a short hike in Mashomack to meet some trees, roll over some logs and discover who lives in the forest. Then make a nest out of grass, mud and sticks. The program is free for TNC members, $5 for non-members. Call 749-1001 to reserve.

SAVE THE DATE

A special social hour in honor of Pastor Bill’s 25 years of service to the Shelter Island community will be held on Sunday, June 19, immediately following the 10:30 a.m. worship service at the Presbyterian Church. Light refreshments will be served.

FAMILY MOVIE MATINEE

This month the family matinée at the library will be “Gnomeo and Juliet,” an animated film released this year. Based on Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” the film also features music by Elton John. It will be shown on Saturday, June 11 at 1:30 p.m. on the library’s lower level.

COMPUTER CLASSES

Join Mark Lindemann for adult computer classes at the Shelter Island Library on Monday, June 13 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and/or on Tuesday, June 14 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend but registration is requested. Call 749-0042 to sign up.

ACROSS THE MOAT

LIGHTHOUSE CRUISE

Join the East End Seaport Museum on Saturday, June 11 for a cruise along Gardiners Bay and Long Island Sound to see the famous lighthouses of the North Fork. Tour includes maritime history and lighthouse stories by a local expert. The cruise departs Greenport at 9 a.m., returns at 3 p.m.

The cost of $95 per person, $60 for teens/children, includes a box lunch and complimentary glass of Long Island wine or bottle of water. To register, visit eastendseaport.org or call 477-2100.

HANDS-ON MILLING

The Water Mill Museum on Old Mill Road in Water Mill will conduct a free hour-long workshop for kids every Monday morning at 11:30 a.m. Participants will learn the workings of the grist mill, watch the grinding process and take home a free sack of grain. For more information, call 726-4625 or visit watermillmuseum.org.

SKIN CANCER SCREENING

Eastern Long Island Hospital will sponsor a free skin cancer screening with Dr. Judy Ann Emanuele by appointment on Thursday, June 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Greenport. Call 477-5121 to register for the screening.

WALK IN THE WOODS

The North Fork Audubon Society will hold a general meeting on Friday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m., followed by an evening walk on the trails behind the Red House at Inlet Pond County Park in Greenport. There will be readings from Henry David Thoreau’s “Walden” along the way and discussion following. In case of rain, the program will be held indoors.

SATURDAY STARGAZING

The Custer Institute on Main Bayview Road in Southold provides guided tours of the night sky (weather permitting) using its powerful telescopes every Saturday from 7 p.m. to midnight. A donation of $5 for adults and $3 for children is suggested. If in doubt about the weather, call 765-2626.

AMBER WAVES FARM TOUR

Join the Peconic Land Trust on a walking tour of Amber Waves Farm in Amagansett on Saturday, June 11 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Visit the chickens, explore the greenhouse and enjoy a tasting tour of their farm fields. Participants will learn about the farm’s efforts to grow local wheat for use in breads and other locally made products. There is a suggested donation of $10 per family. For more information and to make a reservation, call the Peconic Land Trust at 283-3195 or visit peconiclandtrust.org.

OCEANS IN PERIL

Oceanographer Sylvia Earle will speak at Brookhaven National Laboratory on Thursday, June 16 at 4 p.m. — her topic, “The World is Blue: How Our Fate and the Ocean’s Are One.” Hailed as a “living legend” by the Library of Congress and “Hero for the Planet” by Time magazine, Ms. Earle is currently explorer-in-residence at the National Geographic Society.

Her message: that oceanic changes over the last half century threaten the existence of life on earth. The talk is free; for more information, call 344-2345. BNL is located on William Floyd Parkway (County Road 46), 1 1/2 miles north of exit 68 on the LIE.