What's Happening: Week of June 30, 2011

HONKY TONK NIGHT

A dance to benefit the Gift of Life Foundation will be held on Saturday, July 9 from 8 p.m. to 12 midnight at The Barn, behind 151 North Ferry Road. Music will be provided by Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks as well as Joe Lauro’s Who Dat Loungers. The organizers suggest you come on by after the fireworks. Bring your own beverages. Admission is $25. Call 466-2768 for more information.

FAMILY CONCERT

The Perlman Music Program will host a free performance by the students and faculty of the Summer Music School on Sunday, July 3 at 11:30 a.m. at the Shore Road campus. The program will include an instrument “petting zoo,” demonstrations and a musical skit. Children of all ages are welcome. For more information, visit perlmanmusicprogram.org or call 212-877-5045.

BABY BIRD BLITZ

July is a good month to look for juvenile birds fresh out of the nest at Mashomack Preserve. Bring binoculars on Saturday, July 2 from 8 to 10 a.m. Parents may still be feeding some of their young and they are vocal and visible. The program is free for members of the Nature Conservancy, $5 for non-members. Call 749-1001 to let them know you are coming.

FAMILY MOVIE MATINEE

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Roderick Rules” is the July movie choice at the Shelter Island Library’s Family Movie Matinée on Saturday, July 2 at 1:30 p.m. The film, released in 2011, is rated PG. Back in middle school after summer vacation, Greg and his older brother Roderick must deal with their parents’ misguided attempts to have them bond.

BOOK SALE EXTENDS HOURS

Starting, July 7, the Shelter Island Library’s Book Sale will be open every Thursday, as well as Saturdays, though August 25. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can use the library’s main entrances or the Bateman Road entrance to the lower level.

FRIDAY NIGHT FILM SERIES

As part of the Historical Society’s Historic H Class celebration that will continue until July 16, there will be a showing of “Of Boats and Brothers: The Boat Building Herreshoffs” on Friday, July 1 at 7 p.m. with a special guest, the film’s director Tom Garber. This is the first in a series of Friday night films that will be shown at the barn.

DESPERATELY SEEKING…

Collectibles are needed for a yard sale on Friday and Saturday, July 15 and 16, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. to benefit Peconic Land Trust’s plantings at Reel Point. The sale is being organized by Carolyn Denning, and contributions can be dropped off at the Dennings’ garage on South Ram Island Drive. She can also be contacted at 749-2315.

ACROSS THE MOAT

‘SQUEAKY CLEAN’

The Shelter Island Library in cooperation with North Fork libraries will present a free family program on Tuesday, July 5 at 6 p.m. at Silversmith’s Corner (Main Road and Youngs Avenue) in Southold. “Squeaky Clean” is a rock-’n-rolling, rockabilly band in concert, playing music from the 50s and 60s. Bring your own chair or blanket. Kids under 10 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

In case of rain, the concert will be held at the Southold Methodist Church on Main Road in Southold.

AT CANIO’S…

Canio’s Cultural Cafe in Sag Harbor will host author Gail Sheehy on Saturday, July 2 at 6 p.m. She will read from her latest book, “Passages in Caregiving: Turning Chaos into Confidence” — which Bill Moyers has described as “no better guide to caregiving.” Ms. Sheehy is the author of 16 books including her groundbreaking “Passages” and is a leading advocate for Americans ages 50 and older.

BAY STREET MAINSTAGE

“Betty’s Summer Vacation” begins previews at Sag Harbor’s Bay Street Theatre on Tuesday, July 5. This “outrageous comedy” by Christopher Durang is the second Mainstage production of the season and will run through July 31. Part of a Bay Street tradition, the opening night of previews is “Pay What You Can” night. Tickets are available that day after 2 p.m. at the box office on Long Wharf.

Opening night is Saturday, July 9. Performances Tuesday through Saturday are at 8 p.m.; Sunday at 7 p.m. Call the box office at 725-9500 for ticket prices and reservations.

FOOD AND FLAVOR OF GREECE

The flavor of Greece is coming again to the East End — the Hamptons Greek Festival will take place from Thursday, July 7 through Sunday, July 10 on the grounds of the Elks Lodge in Southampton, 605 County Road 39. Continuing a 26-year tradition, the festival will highlight authentic Greek dishes and pastries, Hellenic dance performances and live Greek music nightly.

Festival hours are from 4 to 11 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday. There is no admission fee.

AT TEMPLE ADAS ISRAEL

The first of this year’s Shabbat Shaboom series, sponsored by Sag Harbor’s Temple Adas Israel, will kick off at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 1 on Windmill Beach at the top of Main Street. This program is designed for families with young children and features singing, challah and grape juice to introduce them to Shabbat services.

On Saturday morning, July 2, Shabbat services begin at 10 am. followed by Summer Soup Kiddush. “If you don’t know what that is, you’ll just have to come and find out,” the announcement said. The temple is located at Elizabeth Street and Atlantic Avenue. For more information, call 725-0904.