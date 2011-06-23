What's Happening: Week of June 23, 2011

FARMERS MARKET OPENS

It’s here! The Shelter Island Farmers Market will open for business this Saturday, June 25 at 10:30 a.m., closing at 1:30 p.m. The open air market, located on the grounds of the Historical Society, will feature produce from local farmers as well as locally made and sourced food. Parking is available next door where the old highway barn used to be. For more information, call the Historical Society at 749-0025.

SAVE THE DATE!

The Shelter Island Educational Foundation will host a Porch Party at two Victorian homes in the Heights on Sunday, July 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. The Campbell and Pike houses are adjacent to each other on Bluff Avenue. Tickets are $50 each and will be available on site. Call 749-2352 for more information.

‘MAMMAL MIA!’

Participants in this Young Naturalist program at Mashomack Preserve will learn what makes mammals tick on Friday, July 1. Due to the demand for these programs, two sessions will be offered — from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and from 12:30 to 2 p.m. There will be a fun fur matching activity and kids can make some plaster of Paris tracks to take home. Suitable for ages 4 and up. Call the preserve at 749-1001 to sign up.

The program is free for members of the Nature Conservancy, $5 for non-members.

‘GAGGLE OF GAMES’

The Garden Club of Shelter Island will hold its annual fundraiser, a “Gaggle of Games” party, at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29 at St. Mary’s Parish Hall. Everyone is invited to enjoy their favorite games — Scrabble, Bridge, Mah-Jongg — and support a number of community projects, including the Gift of Life Foundation, wreaths for the Veterans’ memorials and East End Hospice. The entry fee is $10 at the door. Refreshments will be provided, and there will be prizes for the winners.

ONE WORLD, MANY STORIES

Registration begins on Friday, June 24 for two Reading Clubs at the Shelter Island Library this summer — one for children of all ages, a second for those in grades 3 to 5. Reports will begin July 1 with prizes and a party along the way. For more information, call 749-0042.

ACROSS THE MOAT

AT TEMPLE ADAS ISRAEL

Temple Adas Israel in Sag Harbor will host guest speaker, Dr. Ralph Buultjens, on Friday, June 24, following services at 8 p.m. Dr. Buultjens, a noted world affairs analyst, author of 10 books and a professor at New York University, will speak on “The Middle East Crisis — Israel and its Neighbors.” The community is welcome to attend. The Temple is located at Elizabeth Street and Atlantic Avenue. For more information call 725-0904.

EVENING LIGHTHOUSE CRUISE

The East End Seaport Museum in Greenport will sponsor a cruise on Saturday, June 25 along Gardiner’s Bay and Long Island Sound to see famous North Fork lighthouses — Long Beach Bar “Bug” Light, Orient Point, Plum Island, Little Gull and Race Rock. Along the way, a local expert will talk about maritime history and tell lighthouse stories. The cruise leaves Greenport dock at 4 p.m. and returns at 9 p.m.

The cost is $95 per person, $60 for teens and children, and includes a box supper and glass of Long Island wine or bottled water. Call 477-2100 for more information and to register or visit eastendseaport.org.

COMEDY CLUB CONTINUED

Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor will kick off its Comedy Club summer lineup with Richard Belzer on Saturday, July 2 at 8 p.m. Mr. Belzer has played Detective Munch on 10 different television series including Law & Order, The X-Files, Sesame Street, The Wire and Arrested Development. His off-Broadway credits include the National Lampoon Show with Bill Murray, Gilda Radner and John Belushi.

Tickets are $60 for members, $65 for non-members. For reservations call the Bay Street Box Office at 725-9500 or visit baystreet.org.

FOURTH OF JULY PARADE

Southold Village businesses will be hosting their 14th annual Fourth of July parade on Monday, July 4 at 12 noon. The parade route will be along Route 25, Main Road from Boisseau Avenue to Tuckers Lane. For more information, call 765-4100.