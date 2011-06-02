What's Happening: Week of June 2, 2011

A BIRD IN HAND

Join Natural Resources Manager Mike Scheibel at Mashomack Preserve for a bird banding demonstration on Sunday, June 5 from 7 to 9 a.m. During the program a mist net will catch birds, and participants will inspect, band and then release them. All ages will enjoy actually having “a bird in hand.”

The program is free for members of the Nature Conservancy, $5 for non-members. Call 749-1001 to reserve a place.

VETERANS HEALTH CARE

Mitchell Post 281 will host a VA “Enrollment Event” on Tuesday, June 7 and Wednesday, June 8 at American Legion Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Staff from the VA Medical Center in Northport will help veterans complete health care applications and explain medical benefits and eligibility. They will also update veterans’ records and ID cards. A mobile treatment van, staffed by a registered nurse and nurse practitioner, will also be on site both days.

‘AN ACCIDENTAL SPORTSWRITER’

Robert Lipsyte will be the featured speaker on June 10 at 7 p.m. at the Shelter Island Library’s Friday Dialogue series. Mr. Lipsyte will discuss his latest book, “An Accidental Sportswriter,” a memoir that interweaves stories from his life and the events he’s covered.

Mr. Lipsyte, a Shelter Island author, has won awards as a sportswriter for the New York Times and an Emmy as the host of the nightly public affairs show, “The Eleventh Hour.”

The program is free, although donations will be appreciated. Light refreshments will be served.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAM SIGN-UP

The time is now to sign up for Mashomack’s popular Summer Children’s Environmental Education Program, which will be held in two sessions — July 11 to 15 and August 8 to 12, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Registration began yesterday, Wednesday, June 1. Every year the program fills up very quickly, so call 749-1001 as soon as possible to ensure a place.

FIT CENTER RELOCATION

Due to construction at the Shelter Island School, today’s the day — Thursday, June 2 — when the FIT Center will set up shop in its new location, the Retreat House at St. Gabriel’s. The center will be open during its regular hours except for Saturday evenings. To get to the Retreat House, drive past the tennis courts and go to the end of the lane.

TAYLOR’S ISLAND PICNIC

The Taylor’s Island Foundation and the Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee will host an Appreciation Day and Picnic on Sunday, June 12 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Duck Walk Vineyard on Route 25 in Southold. Everyone is welcome to stop by, rain or shine, and enjoy a picnic lunch and lawn games (if weather permits). There will be live music, too. Wine will be available for purchase.

This event celebrates Mr. Taylor’s gift “for the use and enjoyment of the general public” and the recent matching grant from the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. For more information, call 749-1603.

WHALING STORY ON HOLD

The Shelter Island Library’s Friday Dialogue program, scheduled for tomorrow evening, Friday, June 3, has been cancelled. A discussion with Captain Nicholas Karas, author of the novel, “The Last Whaler, will be rescheduled at a later date.

ACROSS THE MOAT

NORTH FORK PIG ROAST

The East End Hospice will hold its annual Pig Roast benefit on Saturday, June 4 at Pindar Vineyards on Route 25A in Peconic — rain or shine. The festivities start at 4 p.m. and continue to 7p.m.; food service stops at 6 p.m. but the music and dancing continues on. The menu includes roasted pig, cornbread, beans, salads, desserts and beverages — beer, wine and soda.

Tickets cost $25 for adults, $10 for children ages 10 and under. Only 400 tickets are available; call 288-7080 to purchase them.

LAUREL LAKE BIRDING

Join the North Fork Audubon Society for birdwatching at the Laurel Lake Preserve on Sunday, June 5 — meet at 8 a.m. at the preserve entrance on Route 25 in Laurel. Participants are likely to see breeding birds such as field and chipping sparrows, blue-winged and yellow warblers, warbling vireo and maybe indigo bunting. For more information, call 765-1746.

HANDS-ON MILLING

The Water Mill Museum on Old Mill Road in Water Mill will conduct a free hour-long workshop for kids every Monday morning at 11:30 a.m. Participants will learn the workings of the grist mill, watch the grinding process and take home a free sack of grain. For more information, call 726-4625 or visit watermillmuseum.org.

ARTIST LECTURE AT TEMPLE

Mindy Cantor will give an illustrated talk on artist Barnett Newman on Sunday, June 5 at 11 a.m. at Temple Adas Israel in Sag Harbor. The title of her presentation is “Barnett Newman and Spirituality in Abstract Expressionism. Mr. Newman (1905-1970) played an important role in the development of abstract expressionism and was a close friend of both Mark Rothko and Jackson Pollock.

Ms. Cantor is the editor of a book on Greenwich Village, “Around the Square: 1830-1890” and wrote essays on modern art for “The American Century,” by her late husband Norman Cantor.

AMBER WAVES FARM TOUR

Join the Peconic Land Trust on a walking tour of Amber Waves Farm in Amagansett on Saturday, June 11from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Visit the chickens, explore the greenhouse and enjoy a tasting tour of their farm fields. Participants will learn about the farm’s efforts to grow local wheat for use in breads and other locally made products. There is a suggested donation of $10 per family. For more information and to make a reservation, call the Peconic Land Trust at 283-3195 or visit peconiclandtrust.org.