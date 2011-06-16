What's Happening: Week of June 16, 2011

YOUNG FARMERS REVISITED

Sylvester Manor’s summer Young Farmers Program has been revised to include a broader age range — 7 to 13 years — and to provide a sibling discount — one child at full price, a second at half price. There is also room for a few teens to help out as Farmers-in- Training volunteers, at no cost. Kids will grow their own food, learn about sustainable farming and explore the arts outdoors each weekday morning in July and August with a farm-to-table lunch on Fridays. The cost is $400 per week; $320 the week of July 5.

Program staff include Shelter Islander Michele Camarda (film producer and arts advocate), Megan Chaskey (musician, teacher and poet) and two recent college graduates with academic and farm-related experience here and abroad. For more information call 749-0626 or visit sylvestermanor.org.

BIRDING BY EAR

Birding takes on a whole new dimension when you use not only visual but also audible clues to a bird’s identity. Learn the secrets of remembering bird songs and calls of birds on the Island at Mashomack Preserve on Saturday, June 18 from 8 to 10 a.m. Bring binoculars, too. The program is free for Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members. Call 749-1001 to save a place.

HISTORIC H CLASS EXHIBIT

The Shelter Island Historical Society and the Shelter Island Yacht Club will host a preview and cocktail reception for a new H Class Exhibit in the Havens House Barn on Saturday, June 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. A gaff-rigged Herreshoff 12 1/2 will be front and center, and special guest Halsey Herreshoff will talk about his grandfather’s design — an important part of the Island’s maritime history. Admission is $35 per person and can be obtained at the Havens Museum Store & Gallery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.

The exhibit will be open for public viewing through July 16 and is free.

GET READY TO BABY-SIT

Students entering grades 6 through 9 can learn the basic techniques and safe tips for baby sitting at a special program at the Shelter Island Library taught by Cornell Cooperative Extension on Thursday, June 23 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Space is limited and registration is required. Call the library at 749-0042. The program is sponsored by the Shelter Island Educational Foundation.

AT THE LEGION…

Mitchell Post 281 will hold its regular Legion meeting at American Legion Hall on Monday, June 20 at 7 p.m.

The Legion will also be open to Legion members, auxiliary, boosters and friends on Thursday and Friday nights. Jim and Lee Oliver will provide the food and drink on Thursdays; Dave Clark and Gunnar Wissemann will be the hosts on Fridays.

COMMUNITY TAG SALE

Sign up now at the Shelter Island Library for a table for the Friends of the Library Community Tag Sale on Sunday, July 10 — one of the many activities that will be held “Under the Tent” in July. Tables cost $25 and the number is limited. Call 749-0042 to reserve one. In the meantime, clean out those items in closets, cellar and attic and put them up for sale next month. Admission to the tag sale is free for shoppers and browsers.

IN TIME FOR FATHER’S DAY

Kids of all ages can enjoy a Father’s Day story time and make a craft to mark the occasion on Saturday, June 18 at 1 p.m. Meet at the Shelter Island Library or call 749-0043 for more information.

CALLING ALL BAKERS

It’s that time again — for another shipment of baked goods to those serving overseas in the military. Anyone interested in participating can drop off their baked items at the Youth Center at American Legion Hall on Friday, June 24 between 5 and 7 p.m. Donations to help with postage would also be most welcome. For more information, give Debbie Speeches a call at 749-8895.

ACROSS THE MOAT

AT CANIO’S…

Canio’s Cultural Cafe in Sag Harbor will host humor writer Jerry Zezima on Saturday, June 18 at 4 p.m. Mr. Zezima will read from his book, “Leave it to Boomer: A Look at Life, Love and Parenthood by the Very Model of the Modern Middle-Age Man.” His book describes the life of a baby boomer husband and father surrounded by the women in his life — wife, daughters and assorted animals. Mr. Zezima is a regular contributor to Huffington Post and has received a number of humor writing awards.

GREENPORT GALLERY WALK

The summer season’s first Greenport Gallery Walk starts on Saturday, June 18 from 6 to 9 p.m. Now in its fifth year, the walk includes 10 galleries — exhibiting painting, photography, sculpture, art glass, wearable art and contemporary crafts — all within walking distance of each other. Visit greenportgallerywalk.com for more information.

CASTING NEEDED FOR ‘GODOT’

The North Fork Community Theatre in Mattituck needs to quickly cast the role of Pozzo for a late summer production of “Waiting for Godot.”

The character, a 50- to 60-year-old man of imposing appearance, is lordly, arrogant, charismatic and cruel, yet fond of nature’s beauty, very sensitive and prone to nervous breakdown. Performances are August 26 to 28 and September 2 to 4.

To audition, call Phillip at 593-0302 or 204-7597.