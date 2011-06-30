What’s happening ‘Under the Tent’?

Mark your calendars now for this series of programs “Under the Tent” from July 6 to July 12 on the Shelter Island Library’s Bateman Road grounds.

• Wednesday, July 6, 4 p.m.: Music Under the Tent.

Live music with singer, songwriter and recording artist Jim Turner, who has shared the stage with Paul McCartney, B.B. King and other greats. Admission is free and light refreshments will be served.

• Thursday, July 7, 2 p.m.: Goat on a Boat puppet theatre.

Puppeteer Liz Joyce will perform a 30-minute show, “Punch & Judy in the Kitchen,” with hand puppets, followed by a puppet-making workshop for children, ages 5 and up. Space is limited for the workshop so call the library ahead of time — 749-0042 — to save a place.

Free admission and light refreshments. This program is sponsored by a grant from the Shelter Island Educational Foundation.

• Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9: Book & Author Festival

A panel discussion at 7 p.m. on Friday, “The New Writing Life in the Digital Age,” will be held on the library’s lower level. Moderated by Fred Hills, former editor-in-chief of McGraw-Hill General Books and for many years vice president and senior editor of Simon & Schuster, the panel will discuss both self-publishing and general publishing.

The panel includes Peter Boody, Abigail Field, Hilary King, Eve Lederman, Robert Lipsyte, Frances Pergamo and Susan Yager.

Admission is free; there will be light refreshments.

On Saturday, from 2 to 4 p.m., the second annual Book & Author Festival will continue under the tent with more than two dozen area authors participating in this benefit event, including Jonathan Adler, Anthony Brandt, Willie Geist, Joe Hanna, Robert Lipsyte, Dana Sobel, to name just a few. Admission to this fundraiser is $10, refreshments included.

• Sunday, July 10: Community Tag Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Admission is free and tables are still available for $25 each. Participants may keep the proceeds of their sales, although donations to the library will be very welcome.

• Sunday, July 10: Antique Road Show, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bring your treasures — jewelry, ceramics, paintings, glass, books and other heirlooms — to be appraised by local antique experts. The suggested donation for each appraised item is $5.

• Monday, July 11 and Tuesday, July 12: Blow-out book sale under the tent, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

With the exception of the puppet show, “Under the Tent” events are sponsored by the Friends of the Shelter Island Library Society. All proceeds from these activities benefit the 125th Anniversary Fund to renovate the lower level of the library.