Weddings: Halle and Hakim wed

Nicole Marie Halle, a daughter of Joanne and Raymond Halle of Ellington, Connecticut, was married on June 18, 2011 to Christian Elie Hakim, the son of Joseph and Karen Hakim of Chappaqua, New York and Shelter Island. The Reverend Richard Sliwinski performed the ceremony at Most Holy Trinity Church in Pomfret, Connecticut. A reception was held at the Lord Thompson Manor in Thompson, Connecticut.

The couple, both 27, met at Villanova University, from which they graduated, he cum laude and from which he also received a master’s degree in finance.

Mrs. Hakim was until recently a neo-natal intensive care nurse at Connecticut Children’s Center in Hartford.

Mr. Hakim is a vice president for investment management at Goldman Sachs in New York.