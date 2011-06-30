Union Chapel hosts Historical Society

By JUDY INGLIS

Union Chapel in the Grove will remember and celebrate Independence Day in conjunction with the Shelter Island Historical Society on Sunday, July 3, at the interdenominational 10:30 a.m. service of worship.

Historical Society members will participate in the service and the Reverend Daniel S. Harris, Rector of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, will preach.

Reverend Harris was ordained in the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island in the Cathedral of the Incarnation in Garden City. He served four years as Curate in St. Peter’s Church in Bay Shore, his hometown, before becoming Rector and first Dean of the East End Deanery at St. Mary’s Church in Hampton Bays. Reverend Harris has also served as Rector of the Church of the Transfiguration in Freeport and as Rector of the Church of the Holy Nativity in Weymouth, Massachusetts.

Before coming to St. Mary’s on Shelter Island, Reverend Harris had served as a Fire and Police Department Chaplain for all of his ordained 33 years. He was Chief First Department Chaplain for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for 10 years and is currently the Chaplain for the Hampton Bays and Shelter Island departments as well as the Suffolk County Police Association.

Reverend Harris’s wife Robin works for the Peconic Land Trust in Southampton. They have six children and five grandchildren. He says he feels at home on Shelter Island and privileged to serve at St. Mary’s.

Chapel Organist Linda Betjeman and soprano Judith Inglis will play and sing selections of early American music in honor of Independence Day.